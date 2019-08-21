Money Marketing
Altus: Don’t let AI advice fail struggling millennials

By

Technology could be a saving grace for young people with tough financial options, but it is far from a safe bet

It’s fair to say we are all aware of the house-buying crisis facing millennials, or, if you really want to annoy them, ‘generation rent’.

House prices in some parts of the country are so high it is almost impossible to buy a first home. Millennials are not stupid – the need to save is understood. But putting part of your wages away is no longer enough. There is a lot riding on this. The advice to only invest what you are prepared to lose is tricky when low-risk investments appear to make the dream of owning a home impossible.

It’s an imperative for millennials to make their savings work hard, but how can they achieve this?

There are alternative finance vehicles that have a maverick appeal, many are high-risk. These include peer-to-peer lending, crypto-currency and crowdfunding, none of which are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. There is rising interest in crowdfunding by young investors, even though very few organisations have ever returned cash to investors.

We need to ensure that by taking responsibility for their financial decisions, millennials are not taking on too much risk. Cash-strapped millennials need good, cheap, financial advice, but where can they get it?

How about social media? The FCA strictly regulates advice, but how can that be effective in a context where advice may come from peers via ‘opinions’ on Facebook and Twitter, or Instagram influencers.

The IFA option

Are IFAs the solution? In the strictly-regulated financial services sector, advisers must pass exams and meet specific criteria, operating in a rigid regulatory framework. With correspondingly high fixed costs, many will reject millennial clients due to a perceived lack of assets or money to pay fees.

And what of the millennials themselves? They have little appetite to pay for advice from an IFA, particularly the stereotypical, middle-aged, grey-haired male. The preference is for information delivered to their favoured device, usually a smartphone.

Clearly millennials are ripe for strong, user experience driven, online, low-cost robo-advice embedded in apps.

Indeed, the FCA sees automated advice as a mechanism to reach those who will not or cannot access traditional advice models. It envisages digitally-driven services convincing millennials that saving and investing is not just another thing to compound ‘errand paralysis’.

To ensure these services are successful, there are two features which must be nailed.

The first is customer experience (interface). The World Economic Forum predicts experience is paramount, “Power will transfer to the owner of the customer interface,” it states. Challenger banks do this well – try opening an account with one of them to understand how intuitive, simple and quick the process can be.

AI bias

Second is the analytics, the brains behind it all. The artificial intelligence and machine learning providing the ability to tailor good, regulatory-compliant advice.

Recently there have been reports of issues with AI, in particular machine learning, that should make us all sit up and pause. The issue is bias, a problem not restricted to financial services, which goes to the core of machine Iearning itself.

Machine learning algorithms are only as good as the data they learn from. Left to its own devices, an algorithm can make some catastrophic decisions. Recent experience has shown unintentional bias can spiral out of control and disadvantage whole sections of people, based on age, gender, race, or any differentiator you can think of.

As a cautionary tale, take a look at a well-known tech giant, Amazon.

The company developed an experimental hiring tool to select candidates for interview. The system was trained by observing patterns in job applications submitted to the company over a 10-year period. After running for a while, it was noticed females were not being interviewed. Investigation found that historically the vast majority of applicants were men. Armed with this information the algorithm equated this to ‘only men are suitable’, therefore only men were selected for an interview. As the machine learning matured the recruiting engine went to great lengths to identify and remove women candidates.

Attempts to fix this failed, resulting in other discriminatory practices.

If Amazon couldn’t fix it, the dangers of this behaviour in other industries is clear.

These systems can enforce and amplify bias, regardless of intent. So, what do we do? Dump the technology? Of course not. Know your enemy. Transparency in AI and algorithmic fairness must be monitored.

The robo route

If we are committed to helping millennials, robo-advice could offer a safe way of providing advice in a form that is appealing to them. Therefore, as an industry we have a responsibility not to use tech blindly. Not to be lazy and assume ‘the geeks have got it sorted’. We must understand that the information supplied will form the basis of machine learning leading to future decisions. What we really need is for AI algorithms to show their workings.

The FCA has warned robo-advice models have “scope for a mis-selling scandal”. The issues are not limited to advice, they are more fundamental – it’s in the core technology. AI and machine learning are fantastic tools and the opportunity to enfranchise those underserved by financial services is a game-changer.

But we must be vigilant and not afraid to say, ‘this doesn’t look right.’ Otherwise this wonderful empowering technology will marginalise those we are trying to help.

Sarah Bateman is a consultant at Altus

