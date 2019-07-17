Almary Green acquired by Norwich IFA after merger

Almary Green, the advice firm led by Carl Lamb, has been acquired by fellow Norwich-based chartered firm Smith & Pinching.

Money Marketing first revealed a merger between the two firms’ operations last September, which saw Almary Green move its team to Smith & Pinching’s offices.

Lamb denied a source’s claim to Money Marketing last year that he would depart the combined firms after the completion of the acquisition, and has taken a board position both with Smith & Pinching IFA and the wider Smith & Pinching group.

The firms say no staff roles will be affected by the acquisition while clients across the two will now get full access to each other’s services.

This will include Smith & Pinching’s discretionary fund management offerings.

Smith & Pinching group managing director David Hughff says: “The eight months we have been working alongside each other have reinforced our original belief that we share the same ethos and culture and are ready to become one firm.”

The acquisition merger of the firms will also allow the new brand to expand.

Lamb says: “It will give the combined group capital, improve the depth of resources and capability to allow us to continually expand and refine what we already do.”