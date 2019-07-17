Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Almary Green acquired by Norwich IFA after merger

By

Carl lamb greyAlmary Green, the advice firm led by Carl Lamb, has been acquired by fellow Norwich-based chartered firm Smith & Pinching.

Money Marketing first revealed a merger between the two firms’ operations last September, which saw Almary Green move its team to Smith & Pinching’s offices.

Lamb denied a source’s claim to Money Marketing last year that he would depart the combined firms after the completion of the acquisition, and has taken a board position both with Smith & Pinching IFA and the wider Smith & Pinching group.

The firms say no staff roles will be affected by the acquisition while clients across the two will now get full access to each other’s services.

This will include Smith & Pinching’s discretionary fund management offerings.

Smith & Pinching group managing director David Hughff says: “The eight months we have been working alongside each other have reinforced our original belief that we share the same ethos and culture and are ready to become one firm.”

The acquisition merger of the firms will also allow the new brand to expand.

Lamb says: “It will give the combined group capital, improve the depth of resources and capability to allow us to continually expand and refine what we already do.”

Recommended

ABI board chair steps down after Zurich resignation

The Association of British Insurers is on the hunt for a new chair after having to terminate Zurich executive Amanda Blanc’s appointment. Blanc resigned as Zurich Europe, Middle East and Africa and bank distribution chief executive last night, having only been with the business since last September. In a statement, Zurich applauded Blanc for “driving […]

Jeremy Corbyn
4

High net worth advised fear a Corbyn-led government

A Labour-party government under leader Jeremy Corbyn is of more concern for the advised population than the ongoing impacts of Brexit, according to deVere Group. Chief executive Nigel Green says the UK’s high net worth in particular will be looking to “Corbyn-proof” their finances. He says: “Since the beginning of the year a large and […]

Latin America’s new presidents

By Thomas Smith, Fund Manager Two very different presidents from opposite ends of the political spectrum have recently taken office in Latin America’s two largest economies. Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in Mexico and right wing former army captain Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil were both inaugurated in the past couple of months… To read […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

VitalityInvest brings in 0% charges

VitalityInvest has unveiled the next stop in its proposition, allowing accessibility to discounted fees to its customers. From 22 July, all new clients to VitalityInvest will be given automatic access to its Healthy Living Programme, regardless of any qualifying criteria such as being a customer of Vitality health and life insurance policies. New customers could […]

FCA to invest £5m in register

The FCA is investing £5m in its register of regulated firms, chief executive Andrew Bailey has said. Speaking at the watchdog’s annual public meeting this morning, Bailey said that he recognised “there are data quality issues” in the list, but the FCA was aware how important in can be to give consumers information. Bailey said […]

Andrew-Bailey-PRA-2013-500x320.jpg

FCA: Firms involved with Woodford ‘not following spirit of rules’

FCA chief Andrew Bailey has accused  some firms involved with Woodford’s suspension of not following the “spirit” of the regulators rules. Speaking at the FCA’s annual public meeting this morning, Bailey said culture and accountability was becoming increasingly important to the regulator over box-ticking exercises and a overly-tight interpretation of the rules. Bailey said: “Any […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com