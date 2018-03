About us

Allianz Global Investors is a diversified active investment manager, managing EUR 412bn in assets for individuals, families and institutions worldwide. With 24 locations in 18 markets, it comprises around 500 investment professionals.

Allianz Global Investors is a subsidiary of Allianz SE, a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich and founded in 1890. Allianz SE now services 85 million customers in over 70 countries. In 1998, Allianz saw the opportunity to integrate all of its major asset management units under one roof and, over the past decade, Allianz Global Investors has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions.