Alliance Trust Savings hikes fees on Sipp and investment accounts

Alliance Trust Savings is overhauling fees for its direct and advised businesses from February 2017, including increasing its “inclusive” account charges for the first time since 2014.
From 1 February, Isa and investment dealing account charges will increase to £225 from £150 per year – a 50 per cent increase, Money Marketing has learned.
Sipp savings account fees will rise to £350 from £275 per year, and Sipp income account charges will increase to £440 from £365 per year.
Fees on inclusive accounts will include 35 online trades, as opposed to 37 previously.
Any online trades above the 35 included in the account charge each year will be charged at £6.25 per trade.
An ATS spokeswoman says: “[We are] increasing our inclusive account charges for the first time since early 2014. This is to better reflect the cost to us of providing this service and even at their increased level these charges are still extremely competitive at larger portfolio sizes.”
Bulk discounts
ATS is also introducing a £700 charge on its inclusive wrap accounts that it says will discount charges for advised clients who access the “full suite” of inclusive accounts and services.
Online charges in the standard charging option will all decrease, with the base price dropping from £12.50 to £9.99.
Account charges in the standard charging option – including for Sipps and Isas – are to increase but will include four online trades a year.
For both the standard and inclusive options, ATS will increase telephone and postal trading charges where trades could be done online. However, it will also introduce a loyalty discount for telephone trading.
It is also increasing charges for paper customer communications.
The ATS spokeswoman says: “Our prices remain very competitive, particularly at larger account sizes and a sizeable portion of our clients will see no material impact on the value of their investment portfolios or be better off as a result of these changes.
“As a flat fee provider our prices do change from time to time, but they are transparent and fair and our customers can be certain what they will pay. A percentage fee provider is effectively changing their cash price to the customer all the time – every time a customer adds money to their account and as markets go up and down.
“We are confident in the products and services we provide and in the longer-term benefits to customers of our fair, flat fee approach, but for any customers who want to leave as a result of the changes, we are waiving our exit charges until 27 January 2017.”
Competition pressures
Candid Financial Advice director Justin Modray, who uses ATS for some of his clients, calls the charge increases “bad judgement”.
He says: “Service over the last year has been poor and the management team has made a very embarrassing hash of launching the new platform technology. ATS should be more focused on fixing its problems than implementing a big price increase, which will further alienate advisers and their clients.”
Modray adds: “We are firm supporters of the fixed platform fee concept, but ATS is doing itself no favours and this segment of the platform market is crying out for competition.”
Platforum head of direct Jeremy Fawcett says that ATS price changes may put other platforms off mirroring its fixed annual charge model.
He says: “Platform pricing is fiendishly complicated for consumers to grasp which makes it difficult to differentiate on price alone. Having said that, there are now several D2C propositions that use the fixed annual charge model that Alliance Trust Savings has always had. This could mean that end investors, particularly those with large portfolios, will start to notice that this is a good option for them. The ATS price hike won’t help this trend to develop.”
Disappointing as the last increase in charges was to ensure a better service would be provided following the introduction of the new IT system. Something that has never arrived!
The all in fee for the WRAP account is a great idea. The difference in costs between ATS and HL, SJP, SL etc is astonishing for larger portfolios. Paying maybe two basis points for the platform and then 18 basis points for a globally diversified passive portfolio means clients have everything for less than the cost of other platforms.
We have used ATS for a number of years and they are a great firm overall. Whilst there has been a few delays with the new platform, they have allowed us to use it and the technology is fantastic, barring the odd glitch.
We find using ATS we can compete with the larger firms like HL & SJP simply by illustrating the total cost of the platform, funds and our fees – it’s a knockout comparison.
When the new platform launches early in 2017, make sure you take a look.
We also use ATS and have experienced nothing but problems since launch! Cash not being invested and missing investment opportunity and income payments being missed are the main issues.
I used to have a huge amount of respect for AT/ATS and recommended their services to many people both publicly and privately. No more.
Over the last few years ATS have almost completely abandoned the traditional AT customer base – ie buy and hold investors who are also the owners of ATS via AT. In that time it seems that most of the investment ATS have made has been into improved trading systems and even buying a company whose clients are regular traders but others who had little or no use for trading facility paid for the developments.
The most likely cause for this latest price rise for customers is the need to boost margins in the run up to a sale in the not too distant future. Whether such a sale, if it happens, means the AT investors get back what has been spent on building ATS is another matter but it seems like the latest sad chapter in a disappointing story.
where do they get their figures from ? I’m currently paying £90 pa on a portfolio of £450,000 and this is to increase to £120 pa. In future I will get 4 free deal pa and pa much less for any other deal. My costs will reduce next year and will be far less expensive than any of the Main platforms
Some direct clients and advisers using the standard model will see their fees decrease dependent on the amount of transactions. The picture is yet even more complicated in the advised inclusive model with the new all-in fee proving more cost effective for some clients. The price changes have been examined closer here: https://www.moneymarketing.co.uk/alliance-trust-savings-unpicked-winners-losers-platform-charge-changes/