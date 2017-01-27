Alliance Trust offers to buy back entire stake from Elliott Advisors

Alliance Trust has entered an agreement with its largest investor, activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors, to buy back all of its nearly 20 per cent shares in the firm.

Elliott currently has a disclosable interest of 19.75 per cent in the company, after the US hedge fund called for the trust’s restructure in 2015.

Alliance has already repurchased 30.5 million shares, or 6 per cent of its shares, which has halved the trust’s discount to net asset value to a new low of 5 per cent.

The repurchase of shares, which needs shareholder approval, will be taken in five equal portions, each at a 4.75 per cent discount to the then prevailing NAV, the firm says in a trading statement.

Alliance Trust’s board says: “The board believes the proposed repurchase is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole, having regard in particular to the uplift to NAV of approximately 1 per cent, which will accrue to the benefit of continuing shareholders; the ability for the company to move forward with its multi-manager proposal against the backdrop of a share register that is settled and supportive for the longer term; and the fact the targeted annual costs of the ongoing company will remain competitive, amounting to no more than 65bps.

“Furthermore, the board reaffirms its proactive approach to buy back shares, and going forward is prepared to do so at or around that same level.

“For these reasons, the board intends to recommend unanimously that shareholders vote in favour of the requisite resolutions to be put before the company’s shareholders to implement these proposals.”