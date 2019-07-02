Allfunds acquires fundinfo’s research business

Europe’s largest fund platform provider, Allfunds, has acquired Fundinfo’s Zurich-based fund research business.

As part of the agreement, Allfunds will also strengthen its data management by sourcing additional dynamic and regulatory fund data from Fundinfo.

Fundinfo AG launched 2005 and merged with investment data provider FE last year.

Fundinfo co-founder Philipp Portmann says: “We firmly believe that in Allfunds we have found an excellent solution for our fund research clients and our analyst team, and as we continue to grow in the fund information sector globally, with a strong focus on data, this transaction is a move that makes strategic sense.

“At the same time, we are looking forward to expanding our already successful and long-standing fund data relationship with Allfunds.”

Allfunds chief executive Juan Alcaraz says: “The analyst team at Fundinfo has an outstanding reputation in the industry. By acquiring a well-established research team, we will be able to expand our customised fund selection services.

“We have been working successfully with Fundinfo in the procurement and processing of fund documents for some time now, and highly value this strategically important cooperation.

“Using Fundinfo not just as a source of fund documents but also for a wide set of fund data is the next logical step.”