All Transact staff to become shareholders after IPO success

All staff at platform Transact will receive shares in its parent company IntegraFin following the success of its March flotation on the London Stock Exchange.

In full year results released today, IntegraFin chief executive Ian Taylor says all company staff will be made shareholders.

He says: “By virtue of the flotation, we are now in a position whereby we are able to make all our staff shareholders in the business. This is currently being done.”

IntegraFin listed on the LSE  in March with a £650m valuation.

Taylor says the company has benefited from continued growth in client inflows onto Transact this year despite market volatility.

Funds under distribution for the 12 months to 30 September up are 18.6 per cent to £33.1bn, with the company recording a profit after tax of £32.9m.

Taylor says: “It was a year in which we made strides forward as a service to our clients and as an asset to our shareholders.

“Through our differentiated premium offering and the quality of the service we offer to advisers and their clients, we retain and bring new advisers and clients to the Transact platform.”

While the company has been recognised as the leading adviser platform in several surveys this year, IntegraFin has identified reputation as a non-financial risk to the business.

IntegraFin reports it as a “risk of clients no longer wishing to do business with the group due to poor perception of Transact service in the market place.”

  1. Patrick Schan 13th December 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Good idea to give the employees a stake in the business.

