All the snaps from the Money Marketing Awards 2019!

By

Catch up on all the photos from a spectacular night at the HAC celebrating the best and brightest in the financial planning profession

Advisers flag doubt over DB market performance

Three quarters of advisers feel the defined benefit transfer market is struggling to match supply with demand and work effectively, research shows. Figures from Aegon found two thirds of surveyed advisers who currently provide DB advice say there are not enough specialists to meet customer demand. These figures follow the FCA’s reveal of a recent […]

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: A fresh approach when mining for goals

New research into the behavioural aspects of saving will help clients identify and articulate goals more clearly Few things are more important to a financial planner than understanding a client’s objectives, and this is an area Morningstar has been doing a lot of valuable work in lately. At recent events in London and Chicago, its […]
Nick Bamford: Taking pleasure in stepping back from advice

A colleague and I had just finished presenting the outcome of a financial planning exercise to a lovely couple spending a good deal of time and money exploring the world post-redundancy/retirement. We had spent the best part of an hour looking at their net worth position, their income and expenditure, and how the relationship between […]

Jail banker

SFO arrests fifth man over London Capital and Finance collapse

The boss of the online marketing company that made millions from advertising unregulated investment products of collapsed London Capital and Finance has been arrested by the Serious Fraud Office. The SFO arrested and questioned the founder of Brighton-based digital marketing company Surge Financial Paul Careless on Wednesday. Careless was then released on bail and has […]

The future of active management is now

Fees under pressure. Regulatory moves against closet indexers. Rapid advances in financial technology. Shifting sentiment among investors. Such mounting challenges have led to widespread speculation about active management’s shrinking future. But a closer look inside intelligent portfolio construction today tells a story of expanding roles, added value, and innovative risk-adjusted, lower-cost solutions. Four investment experts […]

Robin Powell: Media must address the role it played in Woodford bubble

The recent Neil Woodford crisis raises an important question: is the media biased towards actively managed funds? There are certainly far more articles about active than passive, both in the trade press and in mainstream publications. In one sense, that does not seem unreasonable. After all, active management remains far more popular than indexing. The […]

Inheritance tax bills bite despite tax relief measures

The residence nil-rate band introduced four years ago under former chancellor George Osborne has had a minimal impact on inheritance tax bills, a Freedom of Information Act request has revealed. In an FOIA response to Quilter seen by Money Marketing, HM Revenue and Customs says £1.3bn was claimed on 6,730 estates last tax year. This […]
FSCS tallies up £11m increase in Sipp claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme saw an £11m increase in Sipp related claims in the 2018/19 financial year, the lifeboat fund has revealed today. The FSCS paid out £123m in Sipp-related compensation, out of a total of £157m in claims against life and pensions intermediaries. The jump in Sipp claims was large enough to offset […]

