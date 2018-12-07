Money Marketing
Alistair Cunningham: Chartered status has been cheapened

By

Alistair CunninghamI was one of the first to be granted chartered financial planner status, but I wonder what the future is for the accolade. The Personal Finance Society does not seem overly concerned about erosion of the title, seemingly allowing its abuse with impunity.

There have been high-profile incidents of more than one chartered financial planner involved in poor advice. In one case, the clients in question (many of whom were left thousands out of pocket) did everything that could have been expected of them, seeking advice from an ostensibly independent, fee-charging chartered financial planner referred to them by friends or found and validated through Unbiased and the FCA Register.

There have also been accusations that the chartered financial planner status at company level is of little value and too easy to obtain. I have to disagree with the first point, as many discerning consumers only want to deal with chartered financial planners.

Dennis Hall: What if what we learned was wrong?

That said, this is often to the detriment of independence, weakened through Mifid II.

Unfortunately, I feel there is scope for worse outcomes in seeking advice from a restricted chartered financial planner than an independent financial adviser with the client’s best interest at heart but fewer exams.

As to whether it is easy, that depends on whether you have a predisposition to exams or a preference for study that reflects real world skills. I like to think I have both, but the individual chartered financial planner status could be achieved with no actual financial planning skills.

I achieved mine through examination and, until it was subsumed into the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, I was a member of the Institute of Financial Planning. The IFP was where real financial planning was done. It has since been a small part of the CISI agenda and I have cancelled my membership.

Chartered status is further cheapened where claims are made to hold the accreditation, even implicitly, which are not true. We can give firms that do this the benefit of the doubt and assume they do not understand the rules; after all, they may have several individuals that are chartered. But they should not describe themselves as chartered financial planners.

Alistair Cunningham: Cashflow tools are not all they’re cut out to be

There are also firms incorrectly using just the word ‘chartered’ in their name. This seems even more bizarre, as Companies House forbids it, unless permission is granted by the professional body. Given chartered’s ephemeral (annually renewed) status, have they requested and been granted permission, or is this a Companies House issue?

Perversely, the FCA does not have chartered on its list of sensitive names, so one assumes it is content to let a firm use it even if it is misleading.

I have highlighted this to the PFS but it seems no action has been taken. It makes a mockery of the process I go through each year; not least because of the time and cost of recertifying, and the requirement to have non-customer-facing staff with Chartered Insurance Institute membership. In the case of those misleading consumers, what hope is there for the advice they give? If an adviser is not willing to be clear before engaging with clients, there can be little hope afterwards.

We should be protective of this status as we would the similarly abused term IFA. There are no guarantees but these terms used in the spirit they are intended should be a benchmark of quality.

I feel we have the worst of both worlds: a brand pushed as ethical but misused by those least deserving.

Alistair Cunningham is director of Wingate Financial Planning

Comments

There are 13 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. tim rowson 7th December 2018 at 11:27 am

    Very interesting Alistair. As a Chartered Financial Planner for many years, and operating as an IFA, I agree with much of what you say.

    The status is given very little publicity by governing bodies, so that in the eyes of most of the population one financial adviser is the same as the next. That’s not really what I signed up for when studying for the extra qualifications.

    A bigger worry though is that many non-Chartered financial advisers see little to be gained by getting the additional qualification. That’s a shame as we should be striving for greater professionalism and expertise in our industry.

    I’d be interested to know what you believe we can do to change this situation.

  2. Harry Katz 7th December 2018 at 11:56 am

    Some fair points. However like you I was also a CFP at the IFP by examination and became Chartered through CISI (My goodness what a lot of initials!) However I don’t entirely agree with your criticism of CISI. I do find that they have several events that are pure financial planning and CPD (even for those of us semi-retired and no longer regulated) is both mandatory and well administered and overseen.

    AS to some of your other points I think some of them could be quite easily addressed.

    No chartered status to be granted to anyone other than independent (Do I hear howls of protest?).

    No accrediting firms with chartered status (a money spinning ploy by the PFS) only individuals via appropriate examination, experience and satisfactory credentials are to be admitted as chartered.

  3. Neil Liversidge 7th December 2018 at 12:10 pm

    An individual adviser can be qualified up to the eyeballs, but if he or she is not straight or lacks common sense, which is absolutely not automatically correlated with intelligence, bad outcomes will result. A couple of years’ back I was at a dinner where a highly qualified young man living something of a jet-set lifestyle expounded on how he charged DB transfer clients “as much as [he could] get away with”. I’ve long thought that there should be a pure ethics exam. No technical stuff on regulation like RO1, just the ethics component of it. Those who fail it should be ineligible to ever be an advisor. I do not believe ethics can be taught to adults. If an individual has reached a stage in life by which he or she is technically qualified to advise but cannot pass the ethics test in one sitting, then he or she is never going to be fit to be trusted with other people’s money.

  4. Nick Bamford 7th December 2018 at 12:40 pm

    A great deal of effort was put in by the Board of the Society of Financial Advisers (and others)in 2004 to get Chartered status for the adviser community. It would be a real shame if that effort, after gaining some real traction, was devalued in the future by poor standards and behaviour by a few.

    As others have said here Chartered status isn’t just about exam qualifications it is about standards of behaviour and ethics.

    It is always going to be the case that a few will mess it up but that should not reflect upon the rest.

    It may be of little comfort that at anyone time there are said to be more lawyers in prison than any other profession. I wonder if the legal profession beats itself up much about this?

  5. Nicholas Pleasure 7th December 2018 at 2:18 pm

    The problem for me with Chartered Status was that it involved a lot of study that had little to do with my day to day work.

    Also the CII has history here. In the 1990’s I studies really hard for my AFPC and joined SOFA and this was seen as the pinnacle of professionalism. After a couple of years the CII got bored of that and decided a few more exams would earn them a few more quid.

    My AFPC was downgraded to less than the new diploma. That’s the trouble with having a professional body that doesn’t act with much in the way of ethics itself.

    For me SOLLA has been a much happier home. No new exams but a two hour viva where they can easily sort the wheat from the chaff.

  6. Jamil Ahmed 7th December 2018 at 4:14 pm

    I disagree with your comment about restricted CFP’s. Just because they are restricted it does not mean they do not have the clients best interest at heart. I think you are more likely to get a better result the other way.

  7. Harry Katz 7th December 2018 at 4:21 pm

    I would agree that qualifications, no matter how illustrious, are by themselves no guarantee of best outcomes. But these qualifications when accompanied by commercial nous and ethical behaviour are the best of all worlds.

    I do often think that those who gainsay qualifications are either incapable or too lazy to acquire them.

  8. Geoff Sharpe 7th December 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Being part of the first graduation ceremony at the Guildhall was a proud moment, it was an exclusive club. Now almost anybody can join and I do believe that Chartered status has been diluted.

    However, it is still a useful filter to direct consumers to qualified advisers, but no guarantee of impartial, client focused advice.

    Some still use the title to justify their high charges,but that is not confined to Chartered advisers, there are still many who see a lavish lifestyle as an entitlement for being successful salespeople, a culture still favoured by some firms.

