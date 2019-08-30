Alistair Cunningham: Broaden your view of the vulnerable client

Rethinking the classification of vulnerability allows for a better understanding of the needs of clients seeking to leave a defined benefit scheme



Identifying where a client may exhibit vulnerability is a challenge, and one I have given fresh thought to these last few months.

There is a stereotype that clients are vulnerable through a reason of illness or infirmity, or due to a recent traumatic event. We take a broader approach than this. For example, all those seeking advice to transfer for a defined benefit pension are treated as vulnerable.

It is somewhat aged now, but the FCA February 2015 Occasional Paper No. 8 gives an excellent insight into consumer vulnerability – additionally, retirement specialist Just has a good range of material which would suit a broad cross-section of any firm’s staff.

Both these sources of information focus on the reasons for an individual’s vulnerability and identify good practice in dealing with these clients. There is some mention of behavioural biases too, but my view is when these two aspects collide there is particular risk of harm.

Business owners

For example, my core speciality is dealing with owner-managed businesses, particularly at the point of exit. These individuals – or families – are typically financially astute, used to taking risks, invariably they have made significant and impactful decisions. I argue that overwhelmingly these individuals should be treated as vulnerable.

Selling a business, for most people, is something they will have little experience in, be of significant impact, and often be tied up with emotion. They need time to think, low pressure, and understanding that inaction can be less damaging than an action that is later regretted

DB transfer clients

This explains our caution with defined benefit transfers – it’s a decision rarely repeated, and with behavioural biases stacked so high against the pension holder as to make remaining in a scheme psychologically difficult, even if it’s the right thing for most people. When remaining in a scheme is the wrong thing to do, that can often be due to the client having a significant illness – creating further vulnerability for the adviser to consider.

It has been well demonstrated that individuals respond to information in different ways. Most advisers will already be aware of this and when explaining investment risk to any client they will use numbers, graphics, verbal explanations as well as written descriptions. Is the same true for other areas of financial advice?

There are those who will respond best to meetings, and also those who may not be able to provide their full attention for the period we, as advisers, often command. Some may favour an office meeting where they are free from distractions, others the comfort of their own home. Not everyone may share our command of technology. So while I may prefer email, printed meeting notes are always available – this is in addition to written prompts and forms for otherwise highly procedural tasks like our quarterly rebalancing.

Vulnerability changes with time – over the longer term individuals can become more or less able to deal with their financial affairs. The reason for the vulnerability will clearly impact this dynamic. It can also change over the day – I have a small number of clients who I will always call in the morning because I am sensitive they are less able to cope later in the day.

Drawing a line

Some advisers have advocated an approach where all clients are treated as vulnerable. After all, giving clients more time to think and having trusted individuals in meetings are things that must be in those individuals’ best interests, right? Personally, I think this is clumsy and in some cases may disenfranchise people. I have several clients who are widows and they would find this approach patronising.

And while we talk of vulnerable clients, what about vulnerable advisers? We are not robots, and our behaviours are influenced by the same external factors as our clients. When incentives are misaligned to client’s best interests the scope for harm is significant.

Alistair Cunningham is director of Wingate Financial Planning