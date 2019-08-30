Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Alistair Cunningham: Broaden your view of the vulnerable client

By

Rethinking the classification of vulnerability allows for a better understanding of the needs of clients seeking to leave a defined benefit scheme

Identifying where a client may exhibit vulnerability is a challenge, and one I have given fresh thought to these last few months.

There is a stereotype that clients are vulnerable through a reason of illness or infirmity, or due to a recent traumatic event. We take a broader approach than this. For example, all those seeking advice to transfer for a defined benefit pension are treated as vulnerable.

It is somewhat aged now, but the FCA February 2015 Occasional Paper No. 8 gives an excellent insight into consumer vulnerability – additionally, retirement specialist Just has a good range of material which would suit a broad cross-section of any firm’s staff.

Both these sources of information focus on the reasons for an individual’s vulnerability and identify good practice in dealing with these clients. There is some mention of behavioural biases too, but my view is when these two aspects collide there is particular risk of harm.

Business owners

For example, my core speciality is dealing with owner-managed businesses, particularly at the point of exit. These individuals – or families – are typically financially astute, used to taking risks, invariably they have made significant and impactful decisions. I argue that overwhelmingly these individuals should be treated as vulnerable.

Selling a business, for most people, is something they will have little experience in, be of significant impact, and often be tied up with emotion. They need time to think, low pressure, and understanding that inaction can be less damaging than an action that is later regretted

DB transfer clients

This explains our caution with defined benefit transfers – it’s a decision rarely repeated, and with behavioural biases stacked so high against the pension holder as to make remaining in a scheme psychologically difficult, even if it’s the right thing for most people. When remaining in a scheme is the wrong thing to do, that can often be due to the client having a significant illness – creating further vulnerability for the adviser to consider.

It has been well demonstrated that individuals respond to information in different ways. Most advisers will already be aware of this and when explaining investment risk to any client they will use numbers, graphics, verbal explanations as well as written descriptions. Is the same true for other areas of financial advice?

There are those who will respond best to meetings, and also those who may not be able to provide their full attention for the period we, as advisers, often command. Some may favour an office meeting where they are free from distractions, others the comfort of their own home. Not everyone may share our command of technology. So while I may prefer email, printed meeting notes are always available – this is in addition to written prompts and forms for otherwise highly procedural tasks like our quarterly rebalancing.

Vulnerability changes with time – over the longer term individuals can become more or less able to deal with their financial affairs. The reason for the vulnerability will clearly impact this dynamic. It can also change over the day – I have a small number of clients who I will always call in the morning because I am sensitive they are less able to cope later in the day.

Drawing a line

Some advisers have advocated an approach where all clients are treated as vulnerable. After all, giving clients more time to think and having trusted individuals in meetings are things that must be in those individuals’ best interests, right? Personally, I think this is clumsy and in some cases may disenfranchise people. I have several clients who are widows and they would find this approach patronising.

And while we talk of vulnerable clients, what about vulnerable advisers? We are not robots, and our behaviours are influenced by the same external factors as our clients. When incentives are misaligned to client’s best interests the scope for harm is significant.

Alistair Cunningham is director of Wingate Financial Planning

Recommended

Westiminster houses of parliament
1

Legal battle heats up over ‘discriminatory’ pension reforms

Public sector workers are due to launch a legal challenge against the government claiming that 2015 reforms to pensions were discriminatory. The Guardian reports that cases are due to hit the employment tribunal, and are being readied by London law firm Leigh Day on behalf of doctors and teachers. The firm hit the headlines two […]

New One Pound Coins - UK

DB transfer values hit another record high

Defined benefit transfer values hit records highs this month, according to XPS Pensions Group’s latest index. A sharp jump was recorded from a benchmark level of £247,400 at the end of July to £258,200 on 21 August. XPS notes that some scheme members have opted to pay for updated calculations as transfer values have risen, […]

LC&F administrators say investors could only get 25% on money back

Bondholders who invested in collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital and Finance could get back just a quarter of their investment, administrators have warned. Administrators from Smith and Williamson say they are “hopeful” the figure may increase but do not consider it appropriate to make “more definite predictions” prior to the assessment of further evidence. LC&F […]

Prudential in £1.5bn damages claim over Asia staff exits

Prudential is fighting back against a former rainmaker in the Singapore courts, claiming he orchestrated the mass defection of more than 200 staff to competitor Aviva. The London-headquartered insurer is seeking S$2.5bn(£1.5bn) in damages from Peter Tan Shou Yi, according to Bloomberg, over alleged deception in 2016, when he told Prudential he had no intention […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Generation X saving most despite financial pressures

The generation sandwiched between Baby Boomers and Millennials is saving the most for retirement, despite the financial burdens placed on them. Advice firm Portafina commissioned a representative nationwide study of 2,001 UK adults that looked at spending and saving patterns across generations. It finds Generation X, those aged 45 to 54 now, have the lowest […]

Brexit providing a welcome boost for diversified investors

UK investors holding overseas equities could have seen their investments rise by as much as 14 per cent since the EU referendum, analysis shows. Figures from Quilter show the value drop of the pound has led to particular benefits for diversified portfolios, especially investors holding US equities. The S&P 500 has returned 61.87 per cent […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com