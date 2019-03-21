Money Marketing
View more on these topics

AJ Bell: Pensions transfer activity has peaked

By

Statistics from the final quarter of last year suggest pension transfer activity has passed its high-point, with the FCA’s focus on the market forcing advisers out of play.

AJ Bell cites government figures showing that transfers dropped 20 per cent between October and December 2018, down to £6.3bn from £8bn.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby says: “A number of factors are contributing to the recent slowdown. Rising insurance costs for advisers are affecting supply, with a knock-on impact on the volume of transfers taking place.”

DB transfers may also be losing popularity following significant difficulties in the past two years, including the fallout from the British Steel Pension Scheme collapse.

Selby says: “The number of transfers will naturally edge lower as the population of members in DB schemes dwindles. Over time as DB disappears from the retirement landscape, we are likely to reach a point where guaranteed employer-sponsored pensions are practically non-existent in the UK.”

A total £92bn has been transferred out of defined benefit pensions in the four years since the pension freedoms began.

Recommended
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Handshake-Business-Finance-Deal-Corporate-700.jpg
2

True Potential sale talks heat up as major asset managers circle

Two major asset managers, Franklin Templeton and T Rowe Price, have been involved in talks to buy platform, fund management and advice business True Potential, Money Marketing understands. In September last year Sky News reported that True Potential could be valued up to £2bn. The company itself announced Perella Weinberg Partners had been appointed to […]
1

Harlequin’s derelict hotels and the disappeared £400m

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has released new information on how the recovery of money for clients from the Harlequin group is progressing. The Harlequin group is a well know collection of companies involved in the marketing, sales and development of overseas investment properties. Many of these are unregulated investments and have featured prominently in […]

Ros Altmann
4

Ros Altmann: Without advice Lifetime Isa savers face clear risks

Since it was first proposed, it has been clear to many that the Lifetime Isa is unsafe to sell without advice. Significant dangers arise from the product’s complex design, absence of clear risk warnings, lack of suitability checks and asymmetry of information between customers and providers. The first evidence of such problems is appearing. Lisas […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Could network training schemes cause adviser bias?

With so many firms struggling to hire talented advisers, should the place where candidates have trained determine the kind of advice they give?  The number of pathways into the advice profession has increased significantly over the past decade in a bid to encourage new talent. Coupled with the rise of vertical integration and increased competition […]
6

Adviser trade body sets up group to fight FOS limit increase

Adviser trade body Libertatem is looking to put together a “steering committee” of industry professionals to take their challenges over the increase in the Financial Ombudsman Service’s compensation limit to the FCA. Libertatem says a meeting between itself and the FOS has been confirmed, and it is now seeking meetings with the Treasury and FCA […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Gafney 21st March 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Might the fact that so many advisers and companies offering advice have stopped, or been forced to stop have something to do with it?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com