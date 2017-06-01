Money Marketing

AJ Bell reveals new passive range inflows

Platform and Sipp provider hails launch of first own-brand funds a success

AJ Bell’s recently launched passive funds have raised £25.7m in two months as advisers deem the range “very competitively priced”.

In March, the platform and Sipp provider launched the suite of risk-targeted multi-asset passive funds, which marked the entrance into investment management through the offer of its own funds.

Fees for the range are capped at 0.5 per cent per annum and AJ Bell
is waiving its platform charge for holding the funds until January 2019.

AJ Bell argues since most multi-asset fund charges vary on the type of underlying investment, capping fees makes the range among the cheapest in the market.

Head of fund selection Ryan Hughes says the fund range has been “well received” so far.

He says: “The feedback is that the funds are very competitively priced… and that the risk targeting they employ means they can be used as core portfolio holdings.”

AJ Bell backs low-cost Sipps to drive profits

Red Circle Financial Planning director Darren Cooke says he would wait for “valid” data before oping for AJ Bell portfolios.

However, he says: “Whilst 0.5 per cent is cheaper than many options it is still more than double the cost of the Vanguard LifeStrategy range at 0.22 per cent. The objective of these portfolios is different to Vanguard’s and includes an exposure to property which the Vanguard funds don’t, but that’s still a sizeable difference.”

