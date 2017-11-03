AJ Bell looks at ex-Brown Shipley exec for CIO role

AJ Bell has hired Kevin Doran as its chief investment officer and Matthew Brennan as fixed income fund manager as it eyes further fund launches.

Doran was chief investment officer at Brown Shipley until June 2016 and more recently the group head of research and strategy at its parent company KBL European Private Banking.

He will also take on the role of managing director of AJ Bell Investments.

Matthew Brennan was Brown Shipley Private Bank senior fund manager and head of fixed income research. At AJ Bell he will manage the platform’s existing passive range, which was launched in April. The platform also offers a managed portfolio service.

AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell says:“Our managed portfolio service and range of passive funds have been well received by the market and we are looking to build on that initial success.

“Kevin and Matthew bring a huge amount of expertise and knowledge to the business at a time when we believe there is growing demand for straightforward, low cost investment solutions.”

Doran says: “Following the FCA’s asset management market study there is a huge focus on the value active fund management is delivering to investors. This creates an opportunity for a new investment proposition capable of delivering active returns at passive prices.”