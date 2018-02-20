AJ Bell launches active version of managed portfolio

AJ Bell chief investment officer Kevin Doran

AJ Bell has launched an active version of its managed portfolio service.

The six-strong fund range, which will only be available through the platform, will mirror the existing passive funds but invest actively through a set of 15 underlying funds for each portfolio.

The range will charge 0.15 per cent plus VAT, in line with the recent price cut on the passive portfolios.

The OCFs of the underlying funds at launch range from 0.39 per cent for risk level 3 to 0.84 per cent for risk level 8. Total cost for the portfolios will range from 0.57 per cent to 1.02 per cent, depended on the risk level.