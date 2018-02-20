AJ Bell launches active version of managed portfolio

AJ Bell has launched an active version of its managed portfolio service.
The six-strong fund range, which will only be available through the platform, will mirror the existing passive funds but invest actively through a set of 15 underlying funds for each portfolio.
The range will charge 0.15 per cent plus VAT, in line with the recent price cut on the passive portfolios.
The OCFs of the underlying funds at launch range from 0.39 per cent for risk level 3 to 0.84 per cent for risk level 8. Total cost for the portfolios will range from 0.57 per cent to 1.02 per cent, depended on the risk level.
AJ Bell’s recently-appointed chief investment officer Kevin Doran says:“Our passive MPS is becoming increasingly popular with advisers, particularly following the price cut we implemented earlier this month. Many of these advisers we work with have asked if we can add an active management option and so, thanks to our commitment to offer investors choice, we are delighted to be able to do that to meet this demand.
“Advisers will now have access to managed portfolios matched to six risk levels, with an active and passive option in each level. This will enable them to meet the vast majority of their clients’ risk profiles, investment preferences, all at a market leading price point.”