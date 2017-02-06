AJ Bell to launch first range of own funds in passive push

AJ Bell is launching its own fund range for the first time with five risk-targeted passive funds set to go live in the first quarter of the year.

Subject to regulatory approval, the range will be called AJ Bell Indexx funds and is made of Oeics funds mapped to the Distribution Technology and Finametrica risk profiling tools already in use by advisers.

The platform has already launched a managed portfolio service in August, as first reported by Money Marketing sister title Fund Strategy, with a total cost of between 0.48 per cent and 0.52 per cent (0.25 per cent for the MPS plus fund charges).

AJ Bell told Fund Strategy the charges for the new passive range, although not officially set yet, will be “within the region” of the existing MPS.

Angst over actives?

In January, AJ Bell acquired a London-based investment management business in order to launch its own range of funds.

However, while the firm first said it had no plans to get into full active management as that is not its expertise, it has hinted it “may look” into active funds in the future.

AJ Bell head of fund selection Ryan Hughes points out that the FCA asset management study, which criticised poor performance and lack of value for money from active managers, will lead to more advisers demanding passive funds.

He says: “I think [the pressure on active managers] will further increase the demand for passive fund solutions that we have seen growing slowly but surely over the past couple of years. We see an opportunity to help advisers there by building investment solutions that give them low cost portfolios for their clients using passive investments.

“We’ve started that with our MPS and are now looking to extend that further with a range of fund solutions. We will then think about what the next stage is based on feedback from advisers.”