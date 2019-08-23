Money Marketing
AJ Bell: Frenzied DB transfer activity led to FCA charge ban

By
AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell

The surge in defined benefit transfer activity best explains the FCA’s proposed ban on contingent charging investment platform, AJ Bell says.

A Freedom of Information Act request by the firm reveals how increased transfer values drove activity after the pension freedoms.

Average transfer values increased from a low of £258,109 in the six months immediately following pension freedoms, to a high of £389,545 in the year to 30 September 2017.

The British Steel Pension Scheme crisis that put advice on transfers in a bad light peaked in the final months of 2017.

Counting the human cost of the British Steel saga six months on…

Many criticised the FCA’s response to the crisis and say it should have acted more swiftly to intercept dubious behaviour from rogue advisers.

The watchdog is currently consulting on a proposed ban and other measures that it believes will clean up the market.

AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell says: “The surge not only in pension transfer activity but the proportion of positive recommendations was undoubtedly behind the FCA’s recent proposal to ban contingent charging.

“However, soaring transfer values appear to have been a significant factor in driving DB transfer activity. In the first six months of the pension freedoms, for example, the average transfer value was just over £258,000 and 57 per cent of those who received advice were recommended a transfer.

“In the next 12 months, when the average transfer value jumped to £292,000, 64 per cent of clients who received DB transfer advice received a positive recommendation. And when average transfer values peaked at £390,000, almost three-quarters of clients received a positive transfer recommendation.”

FCA makes DB transfer advice video for consumers

Bell argues these figures show the market is working better than the FCA thinks and it must be remembered that the high percentage of recommendations only count people that went through a formal advice process.

He adds: “While I am sympathetic to the FCA’s concerns, I don’t agree with their default position that pension savers shouldn’t transfer from a defined benefit into a personal pension.

“One important point that is often ignored is that the scheme actuary of the transferring scheme is obligated to confirm that all transfer values fairly reflect the benefits being foregone, subject to certain underlying assumptions about the scheme membership.”

Bell says advice should therefore focus on the value of the customer staying put compared to leaving and whether a pension saver differs from the scheme membership assumptions inherent in the transfer value calculation.

If the pension saver is single or in poor health then the transfer value is likely to represent even better value for money, he adds.

Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

