Money Marketing
View more on these topics

AJ Bell confirms IPO plans as profits surge

By

AJ Bell has today confirmed long-held plans to float on the London Stock Exchange as it reports a 31 per cent increase in pre-tax profit and a 16 per cent rise in assets under administration for the 12 months to 30 September 2018.

The overall business – which is known for both its advised and non-advised platform but now also offers its own funds – recorded AUA of £46.1bn, up from £39.8bn for the financial year ended 2017, and has made a £28.4m profit before tax.

The Manchester-headquartered firm confirmed its intention to float last March but laid down formalised plans today.

Full details of the IPO offer are expected by 27 November.

The platform will offer an exclusive retail share sale to its current adviser users and customers, as well as an offering for institutional investors.

AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell says: “A listing offers us further reputational and commercial benefits that will support our growth plans. We have a history of profitability, cash generation and dividends and this is once again demonstrated in our latest full-year results.”

Strong results were driven by the platform business, with platform AUA increasing 25 per cent to £38.6bn in the last financial year. Platform customer numbers also increased 30 per cent to just above 183,000.

New platform inflows were up from £5.5bn in 2016/17 to reach £5.9bn.

Bell says: “We are a business of scale operating in a fast-growing market; the purpose at the heart of our business is to make it easy for people to invest. We do this by delivering innovative, low-cost and transparent investment products.”

DB transfers drive new business as AJ Bell reports growth

The platform business also vindicated its technology, saying it continues to invest “significantly” after analysts earlier this year urged it not to follow fellow platforms into system upgrade disaster.

AJ Bell says: “Our platform technology is consistently improving to support the planned growth of the business and provide a reliable, easy to use service for clients. We continue to invest significantly in technology to ensure the platform remains secure, flexible and scalable.

“The business took the decision some time ago to re-platform and the stability of its digital architecture and its ability to introduce innovative new services represents a material advantage compared to a number of other platforms that have undergone upgrades of their technology or re-platforming in recent years.”

Recommended

Jason Wykes: Transfer value comparator confusion

The new calculation to be used when advising on DB transfers is riddled with dangerous uncertainties It has been over a month since advisers have had to start including a transfer value comparator when advising on a defined benefit pension transfer. In its consultation last year (CP17/16), the FCA said consumers did not understand the […]

Stewart-Ford-Keydata-500x320.jpg

Keydata boss loses battle to overturn £76m FCA fine

The boss of former failed investment company Keydata Stewart Ford has lost his attempt to overturn a £76m fine handed down from the FCA. Keydata became infamous for the sale of life settlement bonds, which pooled life insurance policies into a securitised investment. The Luxembourg-registered bonds ran into trouble when it was claimed their tax […]

brexit
6

FCA: Tell clients about post-Brexit changes to service

The FCA has told firms to make clients aware of changes to products and services that will come about after Brexit. Speaking at the Third UK Brexit summit, FCA international director Nausicaa Delfas said while the regulator is preparing for all the possible scenarios, they expect individual firms to do the same. Delfas (pictured) says: […]

Home-House-Monopoly-Money-Property-700x450.jpg
1

High Court shuts down £20m property scam

The High Court has shut down a property investment company for defrauding close to £20m of investors’ money. Essex and London Properties was incorporated on 15 April 2005, with a registered office in Sidcup, Kent. It claimed to purchase properties with the intention of selling them on at a profit or getting rental income for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Tavistock: 90% of our fund flows are from in-house advisers

The vast majority of flows into vertically integrated firm Tavistock’s discretionary funds are from its own advisers, according to chief executive Brian Raven. Speaking to Money Marketing after the release of its half year results today, Raven says the structure of the business means its own advisers are currently responsible for 90 per cent of inflows. He […]

Claire Trott: Big news for ill-health pension transfers and IHT

Landmark court case sees pensions transferred in serious ill health liable to significant tax charge There have been some very interesting developments lately with regards to pension transfers in serious ill health – in particular around inheritance tax. In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal has found in favour of HM Revenue & Customs […]

Fund manager Carmignac probed over tax fraud

Financial prosecutors are investigating investment giant Carmignac Gestion over potential tax fraud and money laundering, according to reports. A source close to the matter tells Reuters that the French asset manager with around €50bn (£43bn) in assets under management has faced a probe from authorities in France. In a statement provided to Reuters, Carmignac said that while […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com