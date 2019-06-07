Money Marketing


AJ Bell: Colossal implications if pension age for women is lowered

By

The tax implications of reversing the state pension age increase for women would result in an unprecedented stretch on the national economy, according to AJ Bell.

The statement follows government analysis figures that show reversing the state pension age increase for women would cost the Treasury £181bn by 2025/26.

The analysis has been published ahead of the High Court judicial review into whether women born in the 1950s have been discriminated against.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby says an £181bn hole in the UK’s finances would be colossal.

How advisers can help clients realise the value of the state pension

He says: “These eye-watering costs explain why the government has been so steadfast in refusing to rethink controversial increases to the state pension age for women.

“While those affected are understandably aggrieved at the impact the hike has had on their retirement plans and the lack of notice given, paying out £181bn to those affected would leave a gaping black hole in the nation’s finances.”

A shock state pension bill would also be difficult for the government to swallow, Selby adds.

“With a no deal Brexit now firmly on the table with Conservative leadership candidates, a shock state pension bill is absolutely the last thing the government needs.”

Pensions committee chair seeks answers on Waspi complaints

If the pensions age were to be lowered again, the hole left by the £181bn would likely fall on the shoulders of Generation Y, he adds.

“That black hole would need to be filled one way or another. In all likelihood, it would precipitate a stiff increase in taxes and therefore an immediate transfer of wealth from millennials to baby boomers.”

Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Steve Bee: Changing advice for changing realities

There seem to be two types of financial advice. The one the industry is most familiar with is centred around investment advice. But not everyone has money to invest, and advice for many millions of people is more likely required to be focused on debt management and saving strategies. It is nice – fun, even […]
2

Britain must scrap ‘regressive’ pensions tax relief

The current system of pensions tax relief should be scrapped to tackle intergenerational inequality and generate revenue, pensions expert Michael Johnson says. In a speech at Money Marketing’s annual retirement summit, the Centre for Policy Studies research fellow argued the status quo is fundamentally unfair to Millennials aged 18 to 40. He described the system […]

Tenet strikes member deal with Dynamic Planner

Tenet has signed a deal with risk profiling and software company Dynamic Planner to give its members access to its systems. The network described the tie up as a “preferential deal” but did not disclose further commercial details. Dynamic Planner’s research, review and risk profiling tools will be available to all appointed representatives and clients […]

