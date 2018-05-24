AJ Bell adds to passive range with global growth fund

AJ Bell is expanding its passive range to target a higher expected return for investors with a new global growth fund.

AJ Bell launched its first range of own-brand funds last year with five risk-targeted multi-asset passive funds.

The platform and Sipp provider said it has launched the Passive Global Growth fund in response to demand for “higher risk investment strategies from long term investors” as well as an increased global outlook from clients.

AJ Bell Investments chief investment officer Kevin Doran says: “As globalisation continues its march forward, it’s no surprise that investors are thinking more globally and seeking ways to access the potential growth of global markets.

“Our exposure to the top EM countries…and innovative technology companies is higher than similar multi-asset funds on the market, enabling the global growth fund to truly harness the countries and sectors which are driving growth across the globe, giving investors the opportunity to buy the portfolio of the future, today.”

The primary difference between the global growth fund and the existing passive multi-asset suit is the focus on emerging markets, technology and other asset classes likely to grow in future.

Platform charges are waived until January 2019, so the current charge for the fund will be 0.5 per cent, and can be purchased either through an Isa, pension, or general investment account.