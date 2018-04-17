Aim-listed advice firm revamps board

Aim-listed advice firm Harwood Wealth Management has made a number of board changes as part of the reorganisation of the business.

This is partly driven by the group’s evaluation of how best arrange its internal structure and reporting lines to cope with forthcoming changes to the Senior Managers Regime.

Current joint chief executive Neil Dunkley will become managing director of financial planning.

He will remain an executive director of Harwood Wealth and the change in role will enable him to dedicate his time to management of the financial advisory business.

Alan Durrant, currently joint chief executive, will assume the role of sole chief executive of the group.

Alongside his responsibilities as chief executive, Durrant will continue to lead the growth of Wellian, the investment management division of the group.

Chief financial officer Nick Bravery will step down with effect from 31 October 2018.

He will assume the position of company secretary, a non-board role. The board intends to appoint a replacement chief financial officer in due course.

Harwood Wealth Management Group chairman Peter Mann says: “As Harwood continues to grow and deliver against its strategy, we believe that the changes made today make the best possible use of the resources within our senior team and are confident that this will continue to enable the group to thrive.

“The board is very pleased that we will be retaining Neil and Nick’s skills within the group. Alongside Alan and the board, they have led the group through several years of rapid growth and its listing on Aim. We look forward to their continued contribution in their new roles.

“With a robust board, positive market drivers and an exciting pipeline of acquisition opportunities ahead of us, we look forward to the future with confidence.”