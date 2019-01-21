Money Marketing
View more on these topics

AFH ups revenue targets after £1.5bn in acquisitions

By

Consolidator AFH has added £1.5bn in funds under management through its 16 acquisitions this year, its annual report shows.

The firm, which operates financial advice, discretionary management and platform services, says that funds under management reached £4.4bn in October, up from £2.8bn a year previously.

£1.5bn of the inflows came from acquisitions, compared to £440m from organic growth.

AFH says that firms it has acquired in previous years have continued trading successfully, earning them more than 90 per cent of the deferred payouts that were agreed based on meeting performance targets.

As Money Marketing reported last week, there can be cases where these deferred payouts are linked to recommendations around AFH’s platform and discretionary management business.

Having hit its initial £5bn funds under management target in December, AFH’s board has upped its assets udner management and revenue targets.

It is now looking to have £10bn in funds and management and £140m in revenues – up from £50.7m currently – within a three to five-year timeframe.

The firm has also hinted at the possibility of expanding its services with some kind of robo-advice proposition.

The report reads: “We are building technology solutions to support our advisers and provide greater flexibility and personalisation in our interaction with existing and potential clients and expect this investment to continue into 2019 and beyond.

“Our marketing strategy continues to embrace the digital opportunities and challenges for the sector. Since 2016 [AFH] has invested heavily in establishing a marketing capability to support a growing national business and to extend beyond the traditional IFA routes to market. While we believe that face to face advisory remains the best model to serve client’s needs, our evolving digital approach is expected to significantly expand our target market and to provide greater benefits to individuals and corporates who join the AFH community.”

Recommended

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Vanguard founder and investing pioneer John Bogle passes away

John Bogle, the founder of Vanguard and pioneer of index funds, has died at the age of 89 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. The death of the American investment community legend broke yesterday evening and has inspired many tributes. Bogle, often known as “Jack”, introduced the first index mutual fund for investors in 1976 in the […]

Nick Train: ‘Today’s politics are horrible’

Star manager Nick Train has described much of the current global political climate as “horrible”, but has sounded an optimistic note about the prospects for equity investors in 2019 on the back of heightened corporate activity. In the January update for the flagship Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Train writes that while equities took a beating […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Lighthouse exits master trust market

National advice firm and investment manager Lighthouse Group has decided to exit the master trust market amid fears incoming regulation would make operating the auto-enrolment service too costly. Lighthouse announced today it will no longer provide financial support to its corporate pensions trust to enable it to apply for master trust authorisation. Following a review […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com