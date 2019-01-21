AFH ups revenue targets after £1.5bn in acquisitions

Consolidator AFH has added £1.5bn in funds under management through its 16 acquisitions this year, its annual report shows.

The firm, which operates financial advice, discretionary management and platform services, says that funds under management reached £4.4bn in October, up from £2.8bn a year previously.

£1.5bn of the inflows came from acquisitions, compared to £440m from organic growth.

AFH says that firms it has acquired in previous years have continued trading successfully, earning them more than 90 per cent of the deferred payouts that were agreed based on meeting performance targets.

As Money Marketing reported last week, there can be cases where these deferred payouts are linked to recommendations around AFH’s platform and discretionary management business.

Having hit its initial £5bn funds under management target in December, AFH’s board has upped its assets udner management and revenue targets.

It is now looking to have £10bn in funds and management and £140m in revenues – up from £50.7m currently – within a three to five-year timeframe.

The firm has also hinted at the possibility of expanding its services with some kind of robo-advice proposition.

The report reads: “We are building technology solutions to support our advisers and provide greater flexibility and personalisation in our interaction with existing and potential clients and expect this investment to continue into 2019 and beyond.

“Our marketing strategy continues to embrace the digital opportunities and challenges for the sector. Since 2016 [AFH] has invested heavily in establishing a marketing capability to support a growing national business and to extend beyond the traditional IFA routes to market. While we believe that face to face advisory remains the best model to serve client’s needs, our evolving digital approach is expected to significantly expand our target market and to provide greater benefits to individuals and corporates who join the AFH community.”