AFH makes first 2018 purchase with Hertfordshire IFA

By
AFH Alan Hudson 700
Alan Hudson

Consolidator AFH has acquired the assets of Hertfordshire advice firm Monopoly Financial Consultants for £631,000.

AFH says the deal will contribute around £170,000 of recurring revenue. AFH is initially paying £330,000 with the rest of the purchase price paid over the next 26 months in two lots, dependent on Monopoly’s performance.

The deal completed on 5 January and following the acquisition Nigel Parbrook will join AFH as an adviser.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says the deal is the consolidator’s third for the financial year.

AFH: What does the future hold for the market’s most acquisitive firm?

He says: “This latest acquisition further increases our capacity in the South East of England and I look forward to working with Nigel for the benefit of our new clients and to increase shareholder value.”

AFH acquired Chichester-based J W Wealthcare in a £1.1m deal in December, which followed its acquisition of Britton Financial for more than £2m in November. AFH completed 13 deals in the 12 months to November 2017.

