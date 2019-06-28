Money Marketing
View more on these topics

AFH eyes £20m fund raise to push acquisition spree

By

Advice firm consolidator AFH is looking to raise £20m through the conditional placing of convertible unsecure loan stock, Money Marketing understands.

The firm, which operates financial advice, discretionary management and platform services, is one of the most active IFA consolidators in the market.

More than 20 acquisitions have been made since the start of 2018, including the most recent £3.5m purchase of Hayburn Rock Group in January.

A placing of 4 per cent convertible unsecured loan stock 2024 is understood to be subject to shareholder approval at the group’s annual general meeting tomorrow.

The additional funds will be used to push forward with more acquisitions with five currently in the pipeline.

The consolidator’s acquisition success saw its in-house platform AFH Direct scrap platform fees for clients last year, absorbing the cost back into the wider business.

Following this, AFH recorded a 50 per cent profit margin in financial results for the six months to the end of April this year.

Recommended

Tony Wickenden

Tony Wickenden: Helping sole traders prepare for the worst

Advisers have a crucial role in helping sole traders provide against any loss caused by their death or critical illness Bridging the gap between what a client would like to happen and what will happen with regards to anything financial is a key part of an adviser’s role. This involves intelligent questioning that probes to […]

Investment Clock Economic report: Cautious, not pessimistic

Cautious, but not pessimistic is the message from Royal London Asset Management’s Senior Economist, Melanie Baker, in her latest Investment Clock Economic report. Although global growth has lost more momentum than expected, lower oil prices are good news for consumers and policy stimulus provides support. Read the report here Past performance is no guide to the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Boris Johnson plots radical stamp duty cut

The Times reports that prime minister hopeful Boris Johnson is considering an “overhaul” of stamp duty as part of plans for a no deal exit from Europe. The change, which would see the tax axed on homes worth less than £500,000 as well as hauling rates on properties worth more than £1.5m from 12 per cent to […]

Mifid II cost and charges reporting will cost platforms business, research says

Financial advisers believe that wealth managers and platform providers will start to lose business as clients become more aware of costs and charges following the introduction of Mifid II reporting standards. One in three financial advisers expect clients to switch investment solution/provider in the future because of disclosure regulations, according to a new research paper […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com