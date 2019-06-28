AFH eyes £20m fund raise to push acquisition spree

Advice firm consolidator AFH is looking to raise £20m through the conditional placing of convertible unsecure loan stock, Money Marketing understands.

The firm, which operates financial advice, discretionary management and platform services, is one of the most active IFA consolidators in the market.

More than 20 acquisitions have been made since the start of 2018, including the most recent £3.5m purchase of Hayburn Rock Group in January.

A placing of 4 per cent convertible unsecured loan stock 2024 is understood to be subject to shareholder approval at the group’s annual general meeting tomorrow.

The additional funds will be used to push forward with more acquisitions with five currently in the pipeline.

The consolidator’s acquisition success saw its in-house platform AFH Direct scrap platform fees for clients last year, absorbing the cost back into the wider business.

Following this, AFH recorded a 50 per cent profit margin in financial results for the six months to the end of April this year.