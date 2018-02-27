Money Marketing
View more on these topics

AFH buys Hertfordshire IFA in fourth deal of 2018

By

Money-UK-Currency-Notes-50-480.jpgConsolidator AFH has secured yet another advice firm acquisition, this time picking up Hertfordshire-based Harrison White FS Limited.

AFH has paid an initial £362,000 in cash for the firm, with the maximum price set at £738,000 if Harrison White hits profitability and other financial targets.

These payments will come in two traches over the next 26 months.

Harrison White has one practicing adviser, according to its FCA register entry, Steven White, who is an appointed representative of fellow Tring-based firm The Keynsham Partnership, of which he is also listed as an authorised individual.

The firm currently has £55m in funds under management, and is expected to produce a £410,000 a year revenue stream for AFH.

In the first two months of 2018 alone, this is the fourth acquisition AFH has made.

AFH: What does the future hold for the market’s most acquisitive firm?

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says: “I am pleased to report our fourth acquisition of the financial year which further strengthens our presence in the home counties. Steve maintains a strong local network through his sporting connections and I look forward to working with him for the benefit of our new clients and to increase shareholder value.”

AFH reported an increase in profits of 83 per cent in January on the back of the 13 advice firms it acquired during the last financial year.

It has bought a range of sizes of firm, from one man bands to national IFA Independent Financial Services earlier this month.

Recommended

1

Scottish Widows sticks with Standard Life Aberdeen for retirement funds launch

Scottish Widows will continue to temporarily employ Aberdeen Standard Investments for its fund management business as it launches a new range of retirement funds. The company has built a variant of its existing pension portfolio fund range and is targeting investors in drawdown. It will keep Aberdeen Standard’s expertise to manage the passive bond part […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
1

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x413.jpg

Beaufort Group lines up three firms to join network

Beaufort Group is planning to add three more firms to its network with one deal expected to finalise next week. Chief executive Andrew Bennett says the other two small to medium-sized firms are expected to join “imminently”. In January, Beaufort Group added Statehouse Group as an appointed representative. The firm is now called Beaufort Financial […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x430.jpg
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

The founders of Hargreaves Lansdown have seen their wealth increase over the last year as it emerges who gave what to the Leave and Remain campaigns ahead of the EU referendum. The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, reveals co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown Peter Hargreaves is ranked 51 among the UK’s wealthiest 1,000 people. His […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Building the Tesla of the advice market

Advisers have an edge over the rest of the financial services industry when it comes to building trust Last month, PR firm Edelman published its annual survey of public trust. It found financial services is people’s least trusted industry. This is not very surprising. Indeed, it echoes research we commissioned from YouGov last year, which […]

Gregg McClymont 480
1

Gregg McClymont: Why I need a financial adviser

Combining risk frameworks with appropriate asset allocation is no mean feat Economists call them “teachable moments”. A life event which make us think more about long-term financial planning. Until my 40th birthday, I barely thought of my mortality. But since then I have barely thought of anything else. A major birthday milestone combined with the arrival […]

Comments

    Leave a comment