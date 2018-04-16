Money Marketing
Aegon upgrades protection service for advisers

Aegon is looking to improve how easy it is for advisers to apply for protection products with the provider.

It has released a series of updates including providing IFAs with estimated prices as they move through an application, as well as the ability to apply for two single-life life protection policies in the same application.

The firm hopes to achieve quicker underwriting decisions through the upgrade as well, with advisers able to answer application questions in whatever order they choose as opposed to following a linear form.

Aegon says this will mean advisers can see the impact of, say, a medical condition, at the beginning rather than at the close of the application.

Aegon head of underwriting and claims Simon Jacobs says: “An adviser’s time is precious which is why we’re always looking for ways to make applying for protection as easy as possible.

“Each of these enhancements are simple, but the combined effect of them will be a quicker and simpler protection application process for advisers.”

