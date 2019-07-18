Money Marketing
Aegon snaps up long-serving Standard Life employee

By

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgAegon has appointed Leigh-Ann Plenderleith as its chief actuary and financial strategy director to drive the strategy for capital management, asset/liability matching and market consistent value across the business.

Plenderleith joins this month from Standard Life where she has worked for 19 years and will report to chief financial officer Stephen McGee.

She replaces James Crispin, who was appointed global chief actuary for Aegon Group in the Netherlands.

Plenderleith’s most recent role at Standard Life was head of Brexit actuarial. She has also held several senior technical risk and finance roles.

She says: “With a significant momentum behind its retail and workplace savings business following recent acquisitions and a clear strategic direction to be a leading provider of platform services to intermediaries, I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues at an exciting time for the business.”

Aegon retail marketing head exits company

Aegon chief executive Adrian Grace adds: “The finance function performs a crucial role within Aegon with responsibility for the overall strategic direction relating to financial matters as well as maximising shareholder value. Leigh-Ann’s breadth of knowledge and experience will be highly valuable in helping achieve this and we’re delighted to welcome her on board.”

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Gavin Easton 18th July 2019 at 10:52 am

    Why is there a stock picture of two men?

    PS Congratulations Leigh-Ann

