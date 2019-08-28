Money Marketing
Aegon poaches Aviva head of savings for investment role

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgAegon has appointed Tim Orton as managing director for investments, where he will lead the development of the provider’s investment proposition.

Orton most recently held the position of managing director of savings at Aviva UK and has over two decades of experience in senior roles in the pensions industry.

Orton replaces David Hobbs, who was Aegon’s managing director of investments and former chief executive of Cofunds.

Hobbs left to join St James’s Place-owned discretionary fund manager Rowan Dartington in March.

Orton joins Aegon in September and will be responsible for all aspects of investment proposition, operations and governance.

He will report to Mark Till who is managing director of digital solutions at Aegon.

Commenting on the appointment Till says: “Tim joins at an exciting time for our investment business as we look to strengthen our investment capabilities, and in particular our proposition for the retail market.

“His broad experience will be extremely valuable and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge in investment platforms. We are delighted to welcome him to the business.”

Orton adds: “Aegon manage in the region of £60bn of investment assets on behalf of customers and I look forward to joining the business and building on its established investment credentials.”

Money Marketing

