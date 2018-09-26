Aegon platform tech boss resigns

Aegon chief digital officer Richard Denning, who is also in charge of platform development at the provider, has resigned.

An Aegon spokesman says Denning is leaving to “have a break from corporate life”.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Denning’s roles at Aegon include chief digital and transformation officer, chief operating officer for digital solutions and platform development director.

He was previously chief operating officer at Novia and also worked at Selestia.

The spokesman says: “Richard has been key to our transformation journey since 2010 and we are very grateful for the key role he has played in helping us build the largest platform in the market.”

Last week, Aegon wrote to customers who are eligible for compensation following issues with the Cofunds replatforming and expects the first payments to be made from tomorrow.

Aegon moved more than 400,000 Cofunds adviser clients to the new Aegon platform over the first weekend of May.

However, around 400 clients were locked out of their accounts and there were also problems with the transfer for advisers, with some reporting issues with logging in to the new system and having to wait a long time to speak with customer service staff.