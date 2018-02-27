Aegon overhauls leadership as Mark Till made managing director

Aegon’s chief distribution and marketing officer, Mark Till is taking over the role of managing director for Aegon Digital Solutions, where he will oversee the platform’s workplace and protection businesses as the company continues its digital restructure.

Till, who held multiple positions with Barclays for 22 years and has also spent time in marketing and management with Standard Life, Fidelity, and Zurich, has been with Aegon since September 2015, and is a frequent presence at adviser events and roadshows.

Scottish Widows’ Ronnie Taylor will take over Till’s sales responsibilities with advisers as the firm’s new chief distribution officer.

The restructuring also sees Adrian Grace assume the role of chief executive of Cofunds following Aegon’s acquisition of the platform, as well as David Hobbs’ appointment as managing director for investments.

Focussing specifically on Aegon’s shifting business structure, current chief operating officer of digital solutions, Richard Denning, will be taking on the role of chief transformation and digital officer with responsibility for IT and digital operations.

Grace says: “We split our business into two creating a new digital solutions business with some of the latest technologies and digital applications, including our investment platform. We now have the infrastructure, scale and momentum in place.”

Aegon previously announced that net inflows from the final quarter of last year have taken its platform assets to £117bn.