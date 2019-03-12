Money Marketing
Aegon retail marketing head exits company

By

Aegon head of UK retail marketing and communications Stephen Wynne-Jones will depart his role at the end of March.

Aegon confirmed the departure of the financial services communications specialist to Money Marketing today.

Wynne-Jones has headed up marketing and communications for financial advisers at the provider for two years and was formerly head of corporate communications at Legal and General.

He has also held several proposition, distribution and marketing positions with the Cofunds platform both before and after the business was under the Legal and General umbrella.

Legal and General sold Cofunds to Aegon in 2016.

Aegon did not provide comment on Wynne-Jones’s departure.

The news comes on the same day as reports of two other high profile exits from the company.

Money Marketing reported distribution director Martin Coyle is leaving Aegon’s distribution team as part of a raft of changes following a review of how it is set up to support advisers.

David Hobbs, Aegon’s managing director investments and former chief executive of Cofunds, is also leaving the company. He will head St James’s Place-owned discretionary fund manager Rowan Dartington.

An Aegon spokeswoman says: “We will announce a successor in due course and hope to have completed the recruitment process prior to David’s departure.”

