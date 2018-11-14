Money Marketing
Aegon hires ex-Fidelity strategy head for platform role

By

Ed-Dymott-700x450.jpgAegon has appointed ex-Fidelity strategy head Ed Dymott (pictured) to the newly created role of managing director for transformation, innovation and growth.

Aegon says Dymott will be responsible for strategic planning and ensuring the business is well placed to capitalise on changes in adviser and customer needs.

This will involve analysis of industry developments including the latest in financial technology and assessing new propositional opportunities. Where opportunities for change exist, Ed will oversee the delivery of activity to create new capabilities within the business.

Dymott will report to chief executive Adrian Grace.

Dymott has spent the majority of his career at Fidelity International, latterly as head of business development and strategy.

Ed Dymott: Platform proposals will not benefit consumers

Aegon chief executive Adrian Grace says: “Ed brings a combination of deep industry knowledge and a track record of aligning businesses with emerging trends and opportunities.

“I look forward to working with Ed to help identify the customer, regulatory and technology changes that will define this industry in the years ahead and to providing him and his team with the resources to ensure we are well placed to capitalise on them.

“We still have some work to do to improve the service for users of what was Cofunds and this is a huge focus for the business, but Ed’s appointment ensures that we continue to look to the future and are clear on how we best serve our customers.”

Dymott says: “This is an exciting opportunity to identify the tools and services advisers and customers will need in the years to come and to ensure Aegon is strategically positioned to make the most of these opportunities.

“Whether it’s new techniques to engage people in their workplace savings, or fresh thinking on the support customers and advisers need to make decisions about their retirement income, this is a role with a great deal of opportunity.”

