Aegon enhances its risk-ratings for its funds

Aegon has teamed up with risk profiling suppliers, Synaptic, Defaqto and FinaMetrica to add additional risk mapping for its Core Portfolio range of funds.

The new ratings will complement existing ratings from Distribution Technology and aims to help advisers with assessing their clients’ individual attitude to risk, and match them with the most fitting fund of the range.

Aegon’s £2bn Core Portfolios range has seven risk-managed multi-asset funds delivering long-term growth.

These portfolios are funds of funds with a focus on value for money and each portfolio is built mainly using passive funds.

Aegon investment director Nick Dixon says: “We are committed to supporting advisers and their clients make informed decisions about their investments. The new ratings make it easy for advisers to use Aegon funds as part of their investment process.”