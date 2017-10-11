Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aegon to drop Cofunds brand in platform upgrade

By

Aegon is dropping the Cofunds brand as it moves users onto an upgraded version of its platform.

After acquiring Cofunds in August last year, Aegon has been working on integrating the platform with its Aegon Retirement Choices offering, bringing many of Cofunds’ features into ARC.

Users were due to be transferred to the new Aegon/Cofunds platform by the end of the year, but the decision to dispense with the Cofunds branding puts to bed one of the oldest names in the UK platform market.

The business dates back to 2001 and was under Legal & General control until Aegon’s acquisition, which created a combined platform with assets under administration of around £85bn.

Combined assets have now topped £100bn.

Aegon chief distribution and marketing officer Mark Till says: “In order to provide a consistent and unified service to advisers, it makes sense to brand the service simply as Aegon. Brand is about a lot more than just a name or a website colour scheme, it’s about what you stand for as a business. Cofunds has a proud heritage as an investment business and Aegon in pensions. What we’re creating is a business which builds on both specialisms and puts advisers and their clients front and centre in its thinking.”

Aegon users are set to move onto the upgraded technology in the first half of 2018, by which time Aegon is looking to have incorporated Cofunds functionality such as pre-funding of trades and debit card acceptance.

Aegon/Cofunds one year on: Chief executive on what to expect next

Cofunds users, meanwhile, are due to benefit from a wider investment range.

Natural income, a feature currently available on the Cofunds platform to allow clients to be paid dividend income from their investments separately from any capital growth, will go live to ARC users in the coming weeks.

Training for advisers to familiarise themselves with the new website will also begin shortly.

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
73

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

stethoscope-laptop-computer-medical-hospital-medicine-700.jpg

Platform picks new Sipp provider after merger

Platform Interactive Investor has picked Barnett Waddingham to run its Sipps after II’s merger with TD Direct caused the firm to break ties with AJ Bell. Money Marketing revealed in June that AJ Bell and TD Direct would sever their agreement in light of II’s acquisition over “uncertainty” created by the union. While the current […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

‘Overwhelming majority’ of multi-asset funds found to underperform

Many multi-asset ranges don’t provide value for money when compared to cheaper alternatives, research from consultancy Finalytiq suggests. The consultancy reviewed 69 risk-rated multi-asset fund ranges consisting of 320 individual funds from 50 asset managers, with a total of £117bn of assets. Fees for these funds range from 0.2 per cent to 2.7 per cent, […]

Jupiter assets near £50bn on fixed income flows

Jupiter Fund Management has reported a 19 per cent increase in assets under management to nearly £50bn, helped by flows into its fixed income funds. In its trading update for the three months to September, published today, the UK money manager saw net inflows at £1.3bn, including £1.2bn of  inflows into its mutual funds across […]

JPMorgan launches first ETFs for Europe

JPMorgan is launching its first two ETFs for the European market. The JPM Equity Long-Short Ucits ETF and the JPM Managed Futures Ucits ETF will be listed on the London Stock Exchange this quarter and will subsequently be made available to investors in key European markets. Both ETFs will have hedge fund characteristics and will […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment