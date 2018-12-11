Aegon director joins tech company

Aegon‘s transformation director Elaine Maddison has joined a technology firm specialising in managing cloud-based solutions.

She will start work at Brightsolid in January and has around two decades of experience in the financial services industry.

Maddison has worked at Aegon since September 2016 where she was initially responsible for the delivery of customer service for 500,000 clients on its platform.

She was made transformation director in February this year and is currently a non-executive director at pensions technology firm Origo.

Before Aegon she spent just over six years at Alliance Trust Savings as a chief operating officer and then strategic director.

An Aegon spokeswoman says: “Elaine has decided to pursue a job outside of financial services. We wish her all the best for the future.”

Aegon recently appointed ex-Fidelity strategy head Ed Dymott to the newly created role of managing director for transformation, innovation and growth.

In further changes to management Aegon chief digital officer Richard Denning, also in charge of platform development at the provider, resigned in September.

Aegon has had a turbulent year with technology as its replatforming project ran into prolonged difficulties.