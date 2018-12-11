Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Aegon director joins tech company

By
Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Aegon‘s transformation director Elaine Maddison has joined a technology firm specialising in managing cloud-based solutions.

She will start work at Brightsolid in January and has around two decades of experience in the financial services industry.

Maddison has worked at Aegon since September 2016 where she was initially responsible for the delivery of customer service for 500,000 clients on its platform.

She was made transformation director in February this year and is currently a non-executive director at pensions technology firm Origo.

Before Aegon she spent just over six years at Alliance Trust Savings as a chief operating officer and then strategic director.

An Aegon spokeswoman says: “Elaine has decided to pursue a job outside of financial services. We wish her all the best for the future.”

Aegon recently appointed ex-Fidelity strategy head Ed Dymott to the newly created role of managing director for transformation, innovation and growth.

In further changes to management Aegon chief digital officer Richard Denning, also in charge of platform development at the provider, resigned in September.

Aegon has had a turbulent year with technology as its replatforming project ran into prolonged difficulties.

Recommended

Technology-Computer-Binary-700x450.jpg
2

Aegon outsources administration services for 1.4m customers

Aegon has announced a 15-year contract with IT company Atos to service and administer 1.4m of its non-platform business customers. The clients hold a variety of different types of protection policies. Aegon will continue the administration and servicing of all platform policies and schemes across Aegon Retirement Choices, Aegon Platform (previously Cofunds and Investor Portfolio Service), TargetPlan […]

Aegon hires ex-Fidelity strategy head for platform role

Aegon has appointed ex-Fidelity strategy head Ed Dymott (pictured) to the newly created role of managing director for transformation, innovation and growth. Aegon says Dymott will be responsible for strategic planning and ensuring the business is well placed to capitalise on changes in adviser and customer needs. This will involve analysis of industry developments including the latest […]

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.
9

Aegon wins complaint over forcing transfer client to get advice

A complaint that Aegon unfairly refused to allow a pension transfer valued under £30,000 without advice first has been quashed by The Pensions Ombudsman. In a ruling released this week, the complainant said they had attempted to consolidate multiple small pensions pots into an Aegon Flexible Pension Plan, which were all cleared except for their Credit […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Dice-Coin-Symbolising-Risk-in-Mortgage-Market-700.jpg

TPR to probe accountant in inaugural fraud prosecution

The Pensions Regulator has launched its first fraud prosecution over a Preston-based accountant suspected of stealing money from client pension funds. Accountant Roger Bessent is accused of transferring over £200,000 into his personal account and accounts of companies he controlled. Some pension scheme funds were also transferred from the Focusplay Retirement Benefit Scheme, a sponsoring […]

Advised platforms missing out on DB bonanza

Boosting the slow rate of growth of the average pot size on advised platforms requires an “extraordinary and sustained” increase in defined benefit transfers, according to The Lang Cat. In its seventh annual platform guide the consultancy says most platforms have an average client pot size ranging from £100,000 to £200,000. It points out the average case […]

Pension trustees slammed over investment consultant failures

Just a third of pensions trustees conduct a competitive tender before asking their investment consultant to act as a fiduciary manager for client assets, according to an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. The CMA has released the findings of its inquiry into the investment consultant sector this morning, revealing that some trustees have […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com