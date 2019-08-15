Aegon defends Atos outsourcing deal as new Cofunds hire to join ‘within weeks’

Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace

Aegon intends to announce a new head of investments over the coming weeks it says will help strengthen Cofunds offering to advisers.

The appointment will replace David Hobbs, who was Aegon’s managing director of investments and former chief executive of Cofunds.

Dobbs left to join St James’s Place-owned discretionary fund manager Rowan Dartington in March.

Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace gave the update on finding a replacement in an interview with Money Marketing this morning about the group’s plans on the back of half year results published today.

These say it has completed the last part of its integration with Cofunds three years after it first acquired the platform.

Upfront, the financial statements show Aegon spent €33m (£30.5m) on Cofunds integration for the first half of 2019.

Grace says: “£30m is what was spent so far this year on Cofunds and it is meant to make us more competitive ultimately. What we aim to do is the become the scale player in the market. Strategically we think customers are getting a good deal from Cofunds acquisition and consolidation that comes with it.

“We also will announce a new head of investment solutions over the course of the next weeks and want to be the best platform in the UK.”

The results also give updated figures for the Cofunds integration, with £40m expected in annual reductions so far, rising to £60m later this year when it decommissions legacy systems and closes its Hove office.

This is where Investor Portfolio Services was run from prior to Aegon acquiring Cofunds.

The provider expects further savings from the deal signed with IT supplier Atos last year to administer 1.4 million of its non-platform business customers too, with an initial £10m expense reduction since the partnership took effect this June, and £30m over time after that.

Aegon outsourced its protection business to Atos four years ago and has now moved the pensions book there as well.

Grace tells Money Marketing: “There is no fundamental change in who owns the book and we are investing £50m in technology to help advisers and end users. By partnering with Atos, it is better for our colleagues. The Aegon book contains declining unit-linked policies.

“Our colleagues get to move to Atos and be part of a growing business that has ideas about consolidating other legacy books. The market needs a competitor in this legacy book space and we are not taking a punt as Atos has done a great job on protection. We have no plans to close anything else.”

Regarding reports Aegon might be looking to purchase Zurich’s IFA platform, Grace repeated the line that Aegon does not comment on market speculation.