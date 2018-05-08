Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Aegon completes move of 400,000 Cofundsâ€™ clients to new platform

By

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpgAegon has completed its technology upgrade of Cofunds’ advised customers, moving more than 400,000 clients to a new platform over the weekend.

Cofunds investor portfolio service and institutional service upgraded to the new Aegon platform in December and March, respectively.

Aegon chief distribution and marketing officer Mark Till says through the three upgrades more than £100bn of assets have moved to the new technology.

Till says: “After a busy weekend, we’re pleased to confirm the technology upgrade has completed. Intermediaries and their clients will from today start using the new Aegon Platform.”

He says: “A number of advisers took part in the upgrade testing this weekend, logging into the system, accessing their customer records, and reviewing valuations and models amongst other tests.”

“We know that with such a major upgrade of our platform we’re expecting many users will want to login so we’ve made every effort to ensure we can meet high levels of demand on our website and contact centre, but we expect the first few days of operation to be exceptionally busy.”

Aegon could axe Retiready as platform placed under review

Till says it will be a long time before Aegon undertakes a project of such complexity or that involves as many advisers and clients again.

He says: “At launch we’ll be listening carefully to feedback from advisers and aiming to help them become familiar with the platform and embed it as part of their daily business.”

Recommended

Key man-organisation-leadership

Aegon overhauls leadership as Mark Till made managing director

Aegon’s chief distribution and marketing officer, Mark Till is taking over the role of managing director for Aegon Digital Solutions, where he will oversee the platform’s workplace and protection businesses as the company continues its digital restructure. Till, who held multiple positions with Barclays for 22 years and has also spent time in marketing and […]

Adrian-Grace-speaks-at-Platforum-event-2013-700.jpg
1

Aegon eager to consolidate crowded platform market

Aegon UK’s chief executive says the business could be in line for further acquisitions by the end of the year, as he reflects on one of its top years. The company released its full-year results today, revealing growth in platform assets for the UK business, totalling £117bn at the end of December compared to £7bn at […]

Aegon-Logo-Building-2012-700x450.jpg
1

Aegon assets hit Â£117bn

Net inflows of £2.1bn in Q4 have taken Aegon’s platform assets to £117bn, its full-year results reveal. In the UK, earnings for Q4 were stable at €23m (£22bn), with life earnings and the protection business in line with earnings from 2016. Full year earnings increased 94 per cent to £109m. Aegon UK chief executive Adrian […]

Revealed: Fidelity International director investigated over harassment claims

A former Fidelity International female employee is claiming compensation against the asset manager following an alleged case of harassment from senior management, Money Marketing can reveal. The employee, who we will name Mrs A, and who used to be based at one of Fidelity’s offices in India, was sent an employment termination letter on 14 March […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Extra costs in commercial property funds called into question

Experts have questioned if the extra costs within commercial property funds should be part of the total cost of products due to asset managers’ varying disclosure practices. New European rules such as Mifid II and Priips require fund managers to report transaction costs separately from the annual ongoing charges figure to give a more transparent […]

Standard Life Aberdeen fights back against Lloydsâ€™ asset pull

Standard Life Aberdeen has hit back against Lloyds terminating investment management arrangements worth £109bn, saying the merged company is not in competition with the bank. In February, the Scottish Widows Investment Partnership assets were pulled because Lloyds saw Standard Life as a rival. In a stock exchange update today, Standard Life Aberdeen says it and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment