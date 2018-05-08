Aegon completes move of 400,000 Cofundsâ€™ clients to new platform

Aegon has completed its technology upgrade of Cofunds’ advised customers, moving more than 400,000 clients to a new platform over the weekend.

Cofunds investor portfolio service and institutional service upgraded to the new Aegon platform in December and March, respectively.

Aegon chief distribution and marketing officer Mark Till says through the three upgrades more than £100bn of assets have moved to the new technology.

Till says: “After a busy weekend, we’re pleased to confirm the technology upgrade has completed. Intermediaries and their clients will from today start using the new Aegon Platform.”

He says: “A number of advisers took part in the upgrade testing this weekend, logging into the system, accessing their customer records, and reviewing valuations and models amongst other tests.”

“We know that with such a major upgrade of our platform we’re expecting many users will want to login so we’ve made every effort to ensure we can meet high levels of demand on our website and contact centre, but we expect the first few days of operation to be exceptionally busy.”

Till says it will be a long time before Aegon undertakes a project of such complexity or that involves as many advisers and clients again.

He says: “At launch we’ll be listening carefully to feedback from advisers and aiming to help them become familiar with the platform and embed it as part of their daily business.”