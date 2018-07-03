Money Marketing
Aegon completes acquisition of BlackRock’s DC book

By

Rubber-Stamp-Approve-Attr-Sarah-Parrot-700x450.jpgAegon has completed the final stage of a deal to acquire all of BlackRock’s defined contribution platform and administration business in the UK.

In May 2016 Aegon revealed it would purchase BlackRock’s DC business to create a workplace savings platform.

Last week a court approved the deal so £15bn worth of assets and 450,000 customers can move to Aegon which has £38bn assets under administration.

Aegon plans to develop its workplace savings proposition under the leadership of new chief distribution officer Ronnie Taylor who joined from Scottish Widows in February.

Taylor says the completion of this deal enables Aegon to offer a full suite of DC products and broader workplace savings solutions to trustee and corporate clients.

He adds: “There has been a lot of work behind the scenes since we first announced this deal in May 2016. Now it’s complete we are primed to push on with an exciting schedule of developments that we look forward to sharing soon.”

FCA removes permissions for adviser and two firms over unpaid fees

Two advice firms and one individual adviser have lost their FCA permissions for failing to pay regulatory fees. According to final notices from the FCA, Michelle Singlehurst, Hale Financial Services and Independent Portfolio Managers ceased to be authorised on 21 June. Singlehurst failed to pay £2,523 comprising of regulatory fees and levies worth £2,023 and £500 […]

Light-bulb-innovation-idea-700x450.jpg
1

New FCA directory to make advisers’ histories searchable

Advisers will be included in a new directory proposed by the FCA aimed at helping consumers and other firms check the status and history of people working in financial services. The directory would include people who hold “senior manager” roles that, under the new Senior Managers Regime, would need FCA approval and also people whose […]

