Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Aegon: FCA should give IFAs rules for CDC transfer advice

By

The FCA should set out how it expects IFAs to handle transfers in collective defined contribution schemes before they are established, Aegon says.

In its response to the government’s consultation on CDCs that ends tomorrow, the provider lays out the potential difficulties these schemes pose for IFAs.

CDC pensions – which are not yet available in the UK – offer regular retirement income but in the form of a target benefit rather than a guarantee like final salary schemes.

The government’s consultation published in November 2018 marked a step change as it mentioned officials at the DWP have been working closely with Royal Mail to develop proposals for the introduction of CDCs.

In the forward to the consultation pensions minister Guy Opperman wrote an appropriately regulated CDC regime can benefit savers.

But Aegon warns IFAs would need to consider a range of issues regarding CDCs such as whether an individual considering transferring in or out is being offered a fair value.

It also points out IFAs would have to consider the merits of transfers, any sustainability issues within the scheme and the personal health circumstances of their clients.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron (pictured) says: “Even if the Royal Mail is the only CDC scheme, advisers could have clients who are seeking advice on transferring into or out of the scheme.

“Advisers will need to consider a range of issues including if the transfer terms are fair, if it’s a good time to transfer, and if the individual has particular personal circumstances which make transferring more or less suitable. It will be vital for the FCA to make its advice expectations clear.”

CDCs have received criticism in the past from the Centre for Policy Studies fellow Michael Johnson for their inflexibility.

Johnson also says they risk creating irreversible intergenerational injustice by overpaying pensioners at the expense of current and future employees.

To answers criticisms like these, Cameron adds: “It will be important to make sure members know that the pension freedoms the UK has fallen in love with won’t be on offer within CDC schemes unless individuals transfer out.

“So as well as taking care that target benefits are fairly calculated, the basis for turning these into transfer values will also need careful consideration to ensure intergenerational fairness.”

Recommended
3

Tom Kean: CDCs look clever- that’s the problem

I have always been very pleased to count myself as one of the contributing IFAs here at Money Marketing. I find the whole process of writing this column thoroughly enjoyable and more than a little cathartic. However, I also feel quite a weight of responsibility, which sometimes makes writing certain pieces a little difficult. Just like […]
1

CDC schemes risk irreversible ‘intergenerational injustice’

Collective defined contribution pension schemes risk creating intergenerational injustice and undermining pension freedoms, warns the Centre for Policy Studies. In a report published today, CPS research fellow Michael Johnson says the evidence on countries that have such schemes, including the Netherlands, Canada, and Germany, is mixed. CDC pensions – which are not yet available in […]

Malcolm McLean: Does CDC have a future in the UK?

The recent enquiry by the work and pensions select committee has reignited the debate about the future of collective defined contribution schemes. Whether these sort of schemes can be incorporated into the current UK pensions landscape is a moot point. Let’s consider some of the arguments for and against CDC. First of all, it is […]
1

Lloyds and Barclays bosses to help lead new money laundering taskforce

Top banking executives from the likes of Lloyds, Barclays and Santander will sit on a new taskforce to help tackle fraud, corruption and dirty money under plans revealed by the government today. Reuters reports that an Economic Crime Strategic Board, focused on offences such as bribery and money laundering, has been set up under the […]

Auto-enrolment

Minimal compliance: Is it enough?

Along with global legal practice Eversheds Sutherland, we look at why employers may want to do more than simply meet the legal minimum in terms of their auto-enrolment duties. Our new policy paper — ‘Automatic enrolment and the law – how far do employers’ duties extend?’ — summarises current minimum duties of employers to enrol […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Steve Webb: Where longevity conversations go wrong

In a world of pension freedoms, longevity risk falls on the individual. Clients must realise they will likely live longer than they think Mortality is not the nicest topic of conversation, but there is plenty of evidence that if clients do not have a realistic picture of how long they are likely to live, they […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

Waspi court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Pensions regulator calls on advisers to get behind cold-calling ban

The Pensions Regulator has called on financial advisers to stand behind the cold-calling ban by doing more to report potential scammers. In a blog post this morning, TPR frontline regulation director Nicola Parish calls on IFAs to show clients the FCA’s Scam Smart website to alert them to the warning signs of fraud, particularly when […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com