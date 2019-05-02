Aegon boosts ESG team with global hires

Aegon Asset Management has appointed European Investment Bank exec Brunno Maradei to head its environmental, social and governance operations globally.

The position will begin immediately and be based in The Hague.

Maradei will manage team responsible for stewardship and voting, ESG integration and reporting support and advice as well as development and maintenance of AAM’s responsible investment policies.

He replaces Harald Walkate who left the role in February for an ESG position with Natixis Investment Management.

Maradei formerly led execution teams for project finance deals outside the EU while at EIB, focusing on climate-friendly impact investments in Africa.

He has also held various roles in derivatives and risk management at JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

AAM has also hired Julius Huttunen, taking it’s global responsible investment team numbers to 14.

Huttunen joins the Aegon group from Calvert Research & Management, where he was a responsible investment manager based in Washington DC.

Both Huttunen and Maradei will report to global head of responsible business and public affairs, Roelie van Wijk-Russchen.

Van Wijk-Russchen says: “Brunno and Julius bring invaluable knowledge and international experience to the team as we continue to strengthen our responsible investment credentials.

“We believe AAM has the expertise to continue to lead the way on ESG issues, ensuring our clients’ responsible investing criteria are met and their sustainable goals can be supported.”