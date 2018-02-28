Aegon could axe Retiready as platform placed under review

Aegon is reviewing the future of its direct-to-consumer platform Retiready, as it cements its focus on the advised platform market.

Money Marketing understands one option Aegon is considering is getting rid of the Retiready brand altogether. The provider says it is reviewing what to do with Retiready and will confirm its decision later this year.

An Aegon spokesman says: “Aegon’s future is intermediated and our future strategy is focused on how we help the adviser community. That’s why we acquired both Cofunds and BlackRock’s defined contribution platform which are both strong intermediary-focussed businesses.”

The spokesman adds: “We’ve learnt a lot about user experience and customer engagement from Retiready and it has helped us build an exciting new customer portal that intermediaries will be able to use with their clients.

“However, given we have not sought to acquire customers directly for more than two years we’re currently reviewing what we do with the Retiready brand. We will be in a position to confirm the details later this year.”

Retiready launched in 2014

Aegon completed the first stage of moving Cofunds customers onto its new combined platform in December by transferring 79,000 investors over the Christmas period.

Cofunds’ advised clients are expected to move to the new platform in May.

As the Cofunds brand begins being phased out, Aegon also announced a raft of management changes yesterday.

Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace assume the role of chief executive of Cofunds following Aegon’s acquisition of the platform, as well as David Hobbs’ appointment as managing director for investments.

Chief distribution and marketing officer Mark Till is taking over the role of managing director for Aegon Digital Solutions, where he will oversee the platform’s workplace and protection businesses.

Till, who held multiple positions with Barclays for 22 years and has also spent time with Standard Life, Fidelity, and Zurich, has been with Aegon since September 2015, and is a frequent presence at adviser events and roadshows.

Scottish Widows’ Ronnie Taylor will take over Till’s sales responsibilities with advisers as the firm’s new chief distribution officer.

Focusing specifically on Aegon’s shifting business structure, current chief operating officer of digital solutions, Richard Denning, will be taking on the role of chief transformation and digital officer with responsibility for IT and digital operations.