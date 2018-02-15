Aegon assets hit £117bn

Net inflows of £2.1bn in Q4 have taken Aegon’s platform assets to £117bn, its full-year results reveal. In the UK, earnings for Q4 were stable at €23m (£22bn), with life earnings and the protection business in line with earnings from 2016. Full year earnings increased 94 per cent to £109m.

Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace says the business has transformed itself over the last few years.

Grace says: “We have built services that enable intermediaries to manage both individual and workplace savings on a single platform and to invest in a wide range of assets including funds, ETFs and Investment Trusts all without the need for paper processes.”

He adds: “It’s our belief that the platform market is about scale and efficiency we’ve taken huge strides in both areas over the last twelve months.”