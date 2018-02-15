Aegon assets hit £117bn

Net inflows of £2.1bn in Q4 have taken Aegon’s platform assets to £117bn, its full-year results reveal.
In the UK, earnings for Q4 were stable at €23m (£22bn), with life earnings and the protection business in line with earnings from 2016. Full year earnings increased 94 per cent to £109m.
Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace says the business has transformed itself over the last few years.
Grace says: “We have built services that enable intermediaries to manage both individual and workplace savings on a single platform and to invest in a wide range of assets including funds, ETFs and Investment Trusts all without the need for paper processes.”
He adds: “It’s our belief that the platform market is about scale and efficiency we’ve taken huge strides in both areas over the last twelve months.”
You’ve got to hand it to them. The business has been completely transformed and they now have one of the best platforms in the market.