Aegon, Ascentric and ATS announce new director appointments

A trio of new appointments at providers and platforms has been announced today, including Cofunds commercial director Andy Coleman joining Aegon as retail managing director.

Coleman’s appointment follows Aegon’s acquisition of Cofunds in August last year. At Aegon he will be responsible for the distribution functions for Cofunds and the Investor Portfolio Service, and Aegon UK. He will manage a sales team of 167 people.

Coleman says: “Although we’ll face challenges, our combined platform strength and new technology will offer our clients new capabilities underpinned by an efficient first class service. With the largest dedicated distribution reach the adviser community has seen, we’re looking forward to offering our users a fully-fledged platform.”

Elsewhere, Ascentric has appointed Andy Zanelli as senior technical consultant. Zanelli was previously Axa Wealth technical consultancy head.

Zanelli will have a focus on interpreting and communicating how changes in tax and regulation will impact financial advisers.

Zanelli says: “Today’s high-end financial advisers and their clients face an increasingly intricate web of tax and regulatory challenges. I look forward to developing Ascentric’s role as a provider of both the tools and the sophisticated insights being asked for by these advisers, to help them to take advantage of the opportunities these challenges present.”

Alliance Trust Savings has announced two appointments, including Allison Fower as chief operating officer. Fower joins from Prudential where she was platform and proposition consultant.

Lee Badger was also appointed intermediary sales head. He was previously Axa Life Invest UK sales director.

Alliance Trust Savings chief executive Patrick Mill says: “Allison and Lee are key additions to the team and will be crucial in delivering on our ambitious plans to grow assets under administration and cement our position as a leading platform for direct and advised clients.”