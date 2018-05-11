Aegon adds extra phone staff as advisers face Cofunds issues

Aegon has added extra telephone lines and extended its opening hours to deal with advisers enquiries after the migration of Cofunds’ advised clients to the new platform last weekend.

Aegon says 11,200 users have activated their accounts and customers are trading on the platform after it moved more than 400,000 clients to the new Aegon platform over the bank holiday weekend.

Aegon created a clone of its Aegon Retirement Choices platform to move the Cofunds clients onto and will merge the two systems later in the year.

However, advisers have reported issues with logging in to the new system and waiting a long time to speak with customer service staff.

Clear IFA financial adviser Paul Davis also reported trouble with generating compliant Isa transfer quotes and transfer documents.

An Aegon spokesman said: “All our checks show that the migration and reconciliation of customer records to the Aegon platform has worked as planned.”

He adds: “We are aware that some advisers are struggling to activate their account and this is leading to high levels of demand on our contact centre as advisers call in for support. We planned for high levels of demand but are continuing to add extra telephone lines, extend opening hours and automate parts of the process to bring down waiting times.”

“We’d ask that advisers bear with us and we aim to resolve any access problems quickly.”