Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Advisers waste five hours a week on menial tasks

By

paperclipsFinancial advisers waste almost five hours a week doing menial tasks, according to a study by adviser tech platform Advicefront.

With an average hourly wage of £46.38, one hour in eight is spent on unnecessary tasks and costs advisers £220 per week in wasted time.

The survey asked advisers how much time they spend weekly on tasks that are “unnecessary” or “could be done faster” and got an average of 4 hours and 45 minutes.

Advisers waste from roughly two and a half hours to three hours a week on each of these tasks: shredding or disposing of paperwork, printing documents, filling out forms by pen or pencil, or physically filing paperwork.

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Advisers further waste more hours each week manually doing tasks that could be automated such as fact-finding, preparing suitability letters and re-keying data.

Surveyed advisers were spending on average 5 hours and 25 minutes on financial planning and 4 hours and 16 minutes on “client engagement and education”.

Advicefront chief executive José Supico says: “It’s clear that financial advisers are overwhelmed with paper and facing a daily fight against increasingly onerous admin tasks, leaving them less and less time to do what they love doing – sitting down with their clients.”

Recommended

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpg

DB paraplanner appoints liquidator after restriction strangles income

Paraplanning firm Heather Dunne Consulting has gone into liquidation after its principal restricted its pension transfer permissions. Adviser Heather Dunne founded the firm in 2002 to support advisers doing pension transfers and the firm’s biggest client was HDIFA. HDIFA is also run by Dunne but was placed on voluntary suspension in July 2017 when it was […]
2

L&G to pay redress over advice to leave DB scheme

Legal and General could pay up to £150,000 in compensation to a client for the advice it gave them to transfer their accrued final salary benefits into a personal pension. In a Financial Ombudsman Service ruling, Mr B complains a Legal and General adviser he met in 1998 gave him unsuitable advice to transfer. He […]

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.
1

Aegon starts payouts to customers over Cofunds issues

Aegon has this week written to customers who are eligible for compensation following issues with the Cofunds replatforming and expects the first payments to be made from tomorrow. Aegon met with its advisory board last week and called the meeting “constructive but challenging”. The board is made up of advice firms brought in to contribute […]

UK Small Cap

Henry Lowson looks back over the past decade investing in UK smaller companies, exploring the misconception that the sector offers exposure to the UK domestic market only. He also offers his outlook for the sector and points to how an approach that seeks to exploit inefficiencies could be beneficial. Read more here Past performance is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Kim North grey
5

Kim North: Let’s move away from ‘jobs for the boys’

Last week, the excellent Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate event took place, where I was fortunate enough to be part of the panel on diversity in advice. Last week also saw the 10th anniversary of the Lehman Brothers’ collapse. “If it had been Lehman Sisters rather than Lehman Brothers, the world might look a lot different […]

Pile and a stack of coins with technical chart of financial instruments. A concept about currency trading or investing which investors must analyse and make the right decision for optimal profits.

Pension transfers fall to £8.2bn in Q2

The total value of pension transfers fell from £10.6bn in the first quarter of the year to £8.2bn in the second quarter, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show.  According to AJ Bell, this is the first drop in value of pension transfers since the second quarter of 2016. The figures coincide with […]
1

Soft Brexit could see strong pay-off for value investors

Investors in value stocks and sectors will see value investing pay off if the UK is able to negotiate a soft Brexit deal, according to experts. Speaking at a Money Marketing  Wired debate this morning, part of The UK Edge, investment specialists touted the benefits of the overlap between growth investing and value investing as market […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Bryan Jones 20th September 2018 at 3:15 pm

    …reading articles about wasting time.

    And writing comments.

    And trying to work out the optimum number of how many blank lines to leave in a posting to create the right amount of levity.

  2. Philip Dodd 20th September 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Suitably levitated here.
    Not sure how many of
    my clients would
    appreciate an
    automated
    suitability
    letter
    though.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com