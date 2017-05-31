Advisers warned over platforms’ use of model portfolios

Advisers should not be “dictated” by platforms on how model portfolios are constructed as big differences emerge between the models used by providers and risk-profiling firms.

Speaking at Money Marketing Interactive earlier this month, Gbi2 managing director Graham Bentley pointed out the “remarkably different” asset allocations offered by providers such as Old Mutual Wealth and those offered by Dynamic Planner, the risk-profiling tool provider.

In one example, he noted that for the same risk rating, level five, the most common used by advisers, Old Mutual Wealth’s asset allocation offers no exposure to bonds across the entire range, while Dynamic Planner allocates around 30 per cent to the asset class.

Instead, cash occupies a large portion of the allocation for Old Mutual Wealth at 45 per cent.

Dynamic Planner subdivides bonds into corporate and high yield categories, while Old Mutual Wealth only has one overarching fixed interest category.

While he did not question the low weighting on bonds from Old Mutual Wealth given the uncertain market environment, Bentley said Old Mutual’s investment arm Old Mutual Global Investors might be “disturbed” by the large uninvested cash holdings Old Mutual Wealth holds while charging clients the fees it does.

Bentley added: “Very often this happens to be the modus operandi of your platform that you are associated with. So whatever your broader view of what markets are doing make sure that you are not dictated to by the ‘administration platform’ that you are on”.

The FCA is looking into the role advisers play in the investment chain as well as to what extent model portfolios offer comparability, choice of asset managers and value for money.

Wychwood Financial Services director Rob Wood argues asset allocation models should not be making active investment calls as this is down to clients and their advisers.

He adds cash should be placed in deposits or savings and not in portfolios.

Wood says: “I believe Old Mutual Wealth is making an active call to avoid bonds, but that completely ignores the basic principle of holding them”.

Investment Quorum chief executive Lee Robertson says there can be big differences in model portfolios’ allocations but that puts “an absolute responsibility” on the adviser to make a final decision on behalf of clients.

He says: “If advisers know that bonds are pretty toxic, as we think they are, they won’t use them but it all comes down to what advisers want to do.”

Old Mutual Wealth investment marketing manager Nathan John says: “In 2016 the Old Mutual Wealth investment committee took the view, with the input from Willis Towers Watson, that fixed interest was especially expensive on a risk/return basis over a five-year outlook.

“Our risk-matched optimised asset allocations reflect a wide range of factors including tax optimisation, impact of currency movements, and the relative yield, correlations, and risk/return profiles of each asset class.

“We do not consider the asset classes in isolation, but the risk of the portfolio as a whole. These wide ranging inputs allow us to produce an asset allocation that has a strong expected return for a client’s level of risk.”