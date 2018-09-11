Money Marketing
Advisers want to bill providers for admin delays

By

Advisers have voted largely in favour of billing providers over administration delays, a Money Marketing poll has found.

The poll asked if advisers should be able to bill providers for their time if suffer administrative delays.

A total 76 per cent of respondents to Money Marketing’s poll say providers should cop the costs.

Comparatively, 21 per cent say advisers should not pass on the bill.

The poll results follow a difficult year for providers, including Aegon’s replatforming issues with Cofunds, and Aviva’s ongoing problems as the result of its January tech upgrade.

In June, Phoenix Group also downplayed the impact of an IT upgrade in its adviser arm, which clients said led to issues with receiving pension payments.

The provider is currently running a systems upgrade as part of the integration of Axa Wealth’s pensions and protection businesses it acquired in August 2017.

Mark-Carney-close-up-focused-700.jpg

  1. Mark Coulter 11th September 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Things go wrong. That’s life. Whilst I doubt if many would be in favour of robotically chasing after every lost minute, there has to be a line. A line where a delay becomes unreasonable, or where a provider is failing to shoulder the burden of managing or mitigating the effects as long as a delay continues. Where that line is crossed, advisers should of course be entitled to recoup consequent costs from providers.

