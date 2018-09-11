Advisers want to bill providers for admin delays

Advisers have voted largely in favour of billing providers over administration delays, a Money Marketing poll has found.

The poll asked if advisers should be able to bill providers for their time if suffer administrative delays.

A total 76 per cent of respondents to Money Marketing’s poll say providers should cop the costs.

Comparatively, 21 per cent say advisers should not pass on the bill.

The poll results follow a difficult year for providers, including Aegon’s replatforming issues with Cofunds, and Aviva’s ongoing problems as the result of its January tech upgrade.

In June, Phoenix Group also downplayed the impact of an IT upgrade in its adviser arm, which clients said led to issues with receiving pension payments.

The provider is currently running a systems upgrade as part of the integration of Axa Wealth’s pensions and protection businesses it acquired in August 2017.