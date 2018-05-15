Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Advisers urged to catch up on new product governance rules

By

Rory-Percival-on-stage-at-Platforum-event-2013.jpgFormer FCA technical director Rory Percival has warned advisers are still unaware about new product governance rules introduced under Mifid II.

Speaking at a recent event held by Discus, Percival said few advisers he had met around the UK had heard about the so-called PROD rules.

PROD is a new FCA rulebook introduced as part of Mifid II in January. According to the regulator’s website, the purpose of PROD is to “improve firms’ product oversight and governance processes and to set out the FCA statement of policy on making temporary product intervention rules”.

Percival said: “Generally, advisers are not aware about PROD and it hasn’t really hit their radar yet.”

He said PROD is important for advisers so they understand their client bank.

He added: “Advisers are treating PROD as a tick-box exercise, but it is something they must be doing.

“It sets out the need for advisers to understand their client bank and ensure they design investment solutions and advisory services that work for their clients and segments of their clients.”

Percival said PROD will become extremely important because it “enshrines” into actions the decision by the FCA to put clients at the heart of the decision-making process.

He added: “I don’t see how the regulator can make a fundamentally non-competitive market become significantly more competitive. The only thing the FCA can do is to leverage off PROD.”

Recommended

Firms still solving ‘nightmare’ cost reporting under Mifid II

Cost reporting under Mifid II continues to be the most challenging element for advisers when writing suitability reports, according to Pimfa director of regulation Ian Cornwall. Speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference today, Cornwall says charges reporting remains “the most difficult part” of Mifid II due to the lack of standardised templates. He says: […]

Careful-Research-Business-Finance-Paperwork-700.jpg

Mifid II forces fund managers to slash research spending

Fund managers are cutting back on research spending from banks and brokerages following the launch of Mifid II in January. According to the Financial Times, European asset manager Candriam has reduced the number of brokers it uses from 100 to 70 since the beginning of the year. Candriam chief executive Naïm Abou-Jaoudé the firm has […]

Simplified advice cover 170714.jpg
2

FCA updates guidance on ‘basic advice’ under Mifid II

Advisers will not be able to give ‘basic advice’ on stakeholder products that fall under Mifid II and the Insurance Distribution Directive, the FCA has confirmed. Basic advice rules, which date back to 2005 and allow the provision of simpler and lower-cost advice to consumers on a range of stakeholder products using pre-scripted questions, previously […]

1

Auto-enrolment arrives but is it a done deal for small firms?

When business secretary Vince Cable told the Liberal Democrat party conference he had defeated the Tory “headbangers” who “find sacking people an aphrodisiac”, there was little doubt who he was thinking of – Adrian Beecroft. The Beecroft report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in October last year, contains a series of radical […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Profile: Magenta Financial Planning boss on encouraging more women to become advisers

Magenta Financial Planning managing director on the difficulties of diversity and promoting the profession There are a couple of misconceptions about Magenta Financial Planning. One is that it must be specifically targeting female clients because it has a pink logo; the other that because all its current staff are women, it must be a female-only firm. Not […]

Danby Bloch: Batten down the hatches for IHT review

Office of Tax Simplification report could trigger the biggest upset in estate planning for years If you think the biggest threat to inheritance tax planning is posed by Jeremy Corbyn and a possible Labour government, think again. The Conservatives are taking a long hard look at IHT and their aim is simplification. The Office of […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Rob Wood 15th May 2018 at 2:39 pm

    This is all nonsense. We advise individual clients, not segments of our client banks. Generally we find clients are happy to take guidance on whether they need on-going services, or not. Its all down to their individual circumstance. Having predefined rules to lump clients into certain categories is “shoehorning” and just a waste of everyone’s time.

  2. Nicholas Pleasure 15th May 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Perhaps we should do the factfind and then send the file to the FCA so they can explain what we should recommend.

    This is micromanagement.

    I’m interested to know, is this advertorial? Does Rory pay for all the mentions he gets here?

Leave a comment