Watch: Danby Bloch on what advisers should expect from the Budget

Ahead of the Budget tomorrow, Money Marketing editor Natalie Holt speaks to Helm Godfrey chairman and Platforum consultant Danby Bloch about the backdrop to Chancellor Philip Hammond’s first Budget speech.

Bloch discusses the expectation around changes to National Insurance contributions and income tax, and the implications for the self-employed.

He also gives his thoughts on the question of whether Hammond will be the man to reform pension tax relief, and if so, when.

