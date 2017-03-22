Advisers shun income generation as total returns top multi-asset wish list

Advisers are placing performance ahead of income generation when it comes to their choice of multi-asset funds, new research suggests.
According to a Royal London Asset Management survey of 56 advisers, total return and performance are the most important factors when selecting multi-asset funds, as opposed to income generation.
Advisers ranked income generation as the second-least important factor, just ahead of brand, when doing due diligence.
The firm surveyed advisers during RLAM’s multi-asset roadshow last year.
Head of wholesale Phil Reid says he is surprised by the results.
He says: “I’d have thought income would be high [in the ranking] because everyone talks about income, with interest rates so low and people living longer, but actually it has come out a lot lower than people had said.”
But Yellowtail Financial Planning managing director Dennis Hall says advisers need a clearer vision of the mandate of multi-asset funds before picking them, and income should not be the main driver of choice.
He says: “You can’t solely focus on income-producing shares but look at total return. There’s a very strong case to look at total returns rather than income generation unless you are very wealthy.
“The problem with multi-asset funds is knowing the remit and the fundamentals rules. In the Vanguard LifeStrategy range of multi-asset you know exactly what the remit is and which funds you are into.”
The elephant in the room here (and i cannot understand why noone talks about it) is that a lot of platforms dont facilitate natural income via their pension wrappers, which is where clients tend to hold the bulk of their assets. As this is the case; why would income generating funds be attractive – you have to sell units anyway….