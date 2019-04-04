Money Marketing
Advisers should check consolidators’ promises

By

Advisers have been urged to not “be fooled by the headline money,” they might be offered from a consolidator looking to buy their business in a seminar at Money Marketing Interactive today.

Soprano consulting founder and chairman Stuart Dyer warned advisers, who are looking to sell their firm to a consolidator, not to be too focused on any headline price.

Dyer went on to warn that consolidators can include liabilities in contract terms and conditions, that can make the outgoing adviser liable for any unsuitable advice that is given.

The Eternal Business Consultancy founder Chris Budd adds: “If you are looking to sell to somebody who has done acquisitions, talk to people, and understand who they sold to. Also ask whom else they bought.

“This is especially true of an adviser who has sold their business to a consolidator in the last three years. What was their experience like and did they actually get the value they were promised?”

